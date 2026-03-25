'Needle in a Haystack': Hope in Nancy Guthrie Search Plummets — as Private Investigator Warns Case Could Never Be Solved

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, she was dropped off at her home just before 10 p.m. and she is believed to have been kidnapped – and possibly injured – by an unknown assailant in the early hours of February 1.

Prior to her apparent abduction, Nancy suffered from heart issues and had a pacemaker. She was also on medication to keep her blood pressure under control. However, her prescriptions were found inside of her Catalina Foothills home, according to the Los Angeles Times, making it likely that she has not received her daily meds in some time.

Police also discovered her pacemaker was disconnected from her phone app around 2 a.m. on February 1.

In an exclusive interview, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, revealed the differences between searching for a missing person and someone believed to be deceased, noting that a missing person could potentially be "observed and identified" by a bystander while being transferred to another location or if they are able to escape their abductor.