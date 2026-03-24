'It Could Be Coincidence': Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Reveals Eerie Details About the Night Savannah's Missing Mom Was Abducted From Her Home

Despite growing questions, authorities insist the case is still very much active. Nanos stressed investigators are continuing to follow the evidence as they work toward answers in Nancy's disappearance.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, per the Arizona Daily Star. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why.'"

Nanos also indicated that forensic work remains a key focus moving forward.

"I just can't share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that," he explained. "And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."