'It Could Be Coincidence': Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Reveals Eerie Details About the Night Savannah's Missing Mom Was Abducted From Her Home
March 24 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
One of Nancy Guthrie's neighbors is shedding new light on the unsettling moments surrounding the night she vanished, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking in a recent interview with Nancy Grace, the man — who lives four homes down from the missing 84-year-old — recalled unusual behavior from his dogs in the early hours on the day of the suspected abduction.
Dogs React Overnight
According to the neighbor, even one of his pets, known for being a heavy sleeper, suddenly stirred during the night.
"The dogs did rouse, I took them out," he said, explaining that the unexpected movement caught his attention.
He noted animals can often sense disturbances humans miss, noting that dog especially "can be hypersensitive."
'Could Be Coincidence'
Despite the unusual activity, the neighbor said, "I heard nothing and saw nothing."
Still, the neighbor stopped short of drawing conclusions about what the dogs may have detected.
"It could be coincidence, it could be nothing," he said.
New Date of Interest
Authorities previously zoned in on a potentially critical date. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that investigators have identified January 11 as a point of interest following an extensive federal review of evidence.
"We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that's with the FBI's analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they've done," Nanos said during an interview with KOLD on March 23.
Officials noted the development comes after federal agents carried out a deeper forensic analysis, including reviewing digital evidence and technical data collected in connection with the case.
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Still an Active Investigation
Despite growing questions, authorities insist the case is still very much active. Nanos stressed investigators are continuing to follow the evidence as they work toward answers in Nancy's disappearance.
"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, per the Arizona Daily Star. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why.'"
Nanos also indicated that forensic work remains a key focus moving forward.
"I just can't share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that," he explained. "And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."