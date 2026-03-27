Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > savannah guthrie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Courageous Comeback — Inside Story of Host's Return to Work Amid Kidnap Nightmare

Savannah Guthrie's courageous comeback has unfolded after facing a kidnap nightmare and returning to work.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie's courageous comeback has unfolded after facing a kidnap nightmare and returning to work.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A tearful Savannah Guthrie returned to Studio 1A for the first time on March 5 to visit her Today colleagues and express her gratitude for all the prayers and support they've shown to her and her family since the disappearance of her mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the off-air visit, the 54-year-old anchor shared that her faith is helping her get through the tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah 'Still Has Hope'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Guthrie revealed the moment her sister told her Nancy was missing.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me," she said.

"I'm holding onto my faith. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"

She also thanked the cast and crew for "caring about my mom as much as I do."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was apparently taken from her home overnight on Jan. 30.

The authorities have been searching for a masked man seen on a doorbell camera at Nancy's home.

Immediately following her mom's disappearance, Savannah traveled to Arizona to be with her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Studio Prayers For Nancy

Article continues below advertisement
Dylan Dreyer led a prayer for the Guthrie family during an emotional Studio 1A visit.
Source: MEGA; @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Dylan Dreyer led a prayer for the Guthrie family during an emotional Studio 1A visit.

Article continues below advertisement

During the visit, Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer – who's also a close friend of Savannah's – led a prayer for the Guthrie family.

"We're here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don't understand why this is happening. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day," she prayed.

Savannah confirmed she plans on returning to 30 Rock at some point, though she didn't specify a date.

"I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to," she said. "You're my family. And I would like to try."

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Return To Set

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince William and Queen Camilla

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Poignant Reason Prince William is 'At War With Queen Camilla'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting Raunchy Acting Scenes' As She Now Has 'Nothing Else to Try'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager said Savannah returned to '30 Rock' and hugged the 'Today' crew.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager said Savannah returned to '30 Rock' and hugged the 'Today' crew.

On Today's fourth hour, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed the visit.

"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A," Hager shared. "We got to see her this morning, and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew."

"Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's also her home and where she feels so loved," added Jones.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.