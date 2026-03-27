EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Courageous Comeback — Inside Story of Host's Return to Work Amid Kidnap Nightmare

"I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me," she said.

"I'm holding onto my faith. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"

She also thanked the cast and crew for "caring about my mom as much as I do."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was apparently taken from her home overnight on Jan. 30.

The authorities have been searching for a masked man seen on a doorbell camera at Nancy's home.

Immediately following her mom's disappearance, Savannah traveled to Arizona to be with her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie.