EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Courageous Comeback — Inside Story of Host's Return to Work Amid Kidnap Nightmare
March 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
A tearful Savannah Guthrie returned to Studio 1A for the first time on March 5 to visit her Today colleagues and express her gratitude for all the prayers and support they've shown to her and her family since the disappearance of her mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the off-air visit, the 54-year-old anchor shared that her faith is helping her get through the tragedy.
Savannah 'Still Has Hope'
"I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me," she said.
"I'm holding onto my faith. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"
She also thanked the cast and crew for "caring about my mom as much as I do."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was apparently taken from her home overnight on Jan. 30.
The authorities have been searching for a masked man seen on a doorbell camera at Nancy's home.
Immediately following her mom's disappearance, Savannah traveled to Arizona to be with her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie.
Studio Prayers For Nancy
During the visit, Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer – who's also a close friend of Savannah's – led a prayer for the Guthrie family.
"We're here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don't understand why this is happening. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day," she prayed.
Savannah confirmed she plans on returning to 30 Rock at some point, though she didn't specify a date.
"I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to," she said. "You're my family. And I would like to try."
Emotional Return To Set
On Today's fourth hour, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed the visit.
"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A," Hager shared. "We got to see her this morning, and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew."
"Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's also her home and where she feels so loved," added Jones.