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Home > Exclusives > Teddi Mellencamp
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EXCLUSIVE: Teddi Mellencamp's Terrifying Turn for the Worse — Cancer-Stricken 'Housewives' Star's Meds Are Ravaging Her Battered Body

Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle worsens as medications ravage her battered body and health declines.
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle worsens as medications ravage her battered body and health declines.

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March 28 2026, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET

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Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, who's battling stage 4 melanoma skin cancer, was left fighting for her life after she had an allergic reaction to a medication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old daughter of hitmaker John Mellencamp was recently hospitalized after being diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare, potentially fatal disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.

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Teddi Mellencamp’s Health Scare Horror

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Teddi Mellencamp recalled urgent care telling her: 'You need to go to the ER right now.'
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp recalled urgent care telling her: 'You need to go to the ER right now.'

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"I hadn't felt good for a couple of days," the wellness coach recounted. "I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day, and my whole body was just covered in this terrible rash. You can't even say it's a rash because there's almost like sores all over my entire body."

"And [the sores] hurt and they burned," she continued.

"And, so, I went to the urgent care first, hoping they would just be, like, 'Oh, you're having an allergic reaction.' And the urgent care doctor immediately was like, 'No, you need to go to the ER right now.'"

Doctors discovered that she was allergic to a medication she had started taking, which had caused the severe, painful blisters.

"It went into my mouth," Teddi said. "Around my eyes a little bit. It was just everywhere. And then I couldn't swallow."

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Hospitalized Mom Fears Missing Birthday

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Mellencamp worried she would miss Dove's sixth birthday during hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp worried she would miss Dove's sixth birthday during hospitalization.

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In the hospital, she received steroids and antibiotics and started to feel better within a couple of days.

But adding to her agony was the worry that she wouldn't get out of the hospital in time to celebrate her daughter Dove's sixth birthday.

She'd missed her birthday last year when she was also hospitalized, so she was especially anxious to attend this year.

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Teddi Celebrates Daughter After Health Scare

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Teddi said she felt 'so grateful and emotional' after making the party.
Source: MEGA

Teddi said she felt 'so grateful and emotional' after making the party.

Thankfully, she was released in time to attend the party – she posted on Instagram: "So grateful and emotional that I get to celebrate six with her."

The Two Ts in a Pod podcaster shared Dove and daughter Slate, 12, and son Cruz, 11, with ex Edwin Arroyave.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 but separated in late 2024.

Teddi was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in March 2022, then in April 2025, she shared that it had grown to stage 4 and had spread to her brain and lungs.

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