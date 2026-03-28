EXCLUSIVE: Teddi Mellencamp's Terrifying Turn for the Worse — Cancer-Stricken 'Housewives' Star's Meds Are Ravaging Her Battered Body

The 44-year-old daughter of hitmaker John Mellencamp was recently hospitalized after being diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare, potentially fatal disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp , who's battling stage 4 melanoma skin cancer , was left fighting for her life after she had an allergic reaction to a medication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Teddi Mellencamp recalled urgent care telling her: 'You need to go to the ER right now.'

"I hadn't felt good for a couple of days," the wellness coach recounted. "I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day, and my whole body was just covered in this terrible rash. You can't even say it's a rash because there's almost like sores all over my entire body."

"And [the sores] hurt and they burned," she continued.

"And, so, I went to the urgent care first, hoping they would just be, like, 'Oh, you're having an allergic reaction.' And the urgent care doctor immediately was like, 'No, you need to go to the ER right now.'"

Doctors discovered that she was allergic to a medication she had started taking, which had caused the severe, painful blisters.

"It went into my mouth," Teddi said. "Around my eyes a little bit. It was just everywhere. And then I couldn't swallow."