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EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Shocking New Enterprise Revealed After He Undergoes Agonizing Shoulder Surgery

William Shatner has revealed a new enterprise after undergoing painful shoulder surgery and recovery.
Source: MEGA

William Shatner has revealed a new enterprise after undergoing painful shoulder surgery and recovery.

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March 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Star Trek's mission was "to boldly go where no man has gone before," and the series' iconic space cadet, William Shatner, is going where no other nonagenarian has – into heavy metal music, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shatner, who played Star Trek's plucky and womanizing Capt. James T. Kirk refuses to cool his jets despite his age.

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Shatner Turns Volume Up At 95

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William Shatner announced a heavy metal album featuring covers of Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest as he continues new projects at age 95..
Source: MEGA

William Shatner announced a heavy metal album featuring covers of Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest as he continues new projects at age 95.

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"I have explored space," he said.

"I have explored time. Now... I explore distortion. Yes... I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album. Covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest – and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire. This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration."

He added without specifying the exact release date: "At 95, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up."

Indeed, the aging wonder boy, who turned 95 on March 22, keeps setting records.

On Oct. 13, 2021, the then-90-year-old rocketed into space onboard zillionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin craft as the oldest astronaut ever.

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Four-Times-Wed Romeo Reunites Again

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Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight made Shatner the oldest astronaut at 90, marking one of his latest milestones.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight made Shatner the oldest astronaut at 90, marking one of his latest milestones.

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In 2024, the four-times-wed Romeo reconciled with last ex-wife, Elizabeth Martin, now 68, revealing they were living together after splitting in 2019 following an 18-year marriage.

That same year, the TV and movie Rocket Man bragged that he'd beaten stage 4 skin cancer with treatments.

He's also said to be appearing in four upcoming projects.

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Shatner Goes Full Heavy Metal

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Elizabeth Martin reunited with Shatner in 2024 as the actor revealed they were living together again after their 2019 split.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Martin reunited with Shatner in 2024 as the actor revealed they were living together again after their 2019 split.

As for music, he put his unique spin on Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds on his 1968 debut album, The Transformed Man. His fourth studio album, Seeking Major Tom, came out in 2011 with him speaking hits by David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Queen.

Now, the high-flying oldster's again attacking the record business with a heavy metal album, saying: "So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before. Stay tuned. The metal voyage begins this year."

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