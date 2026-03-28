EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Shocking New Enterprise Revealed After He Undergoes Agonizing Shoulder Surgery

"I have explored space," he said.

"I have explored time. Now... I explore distortion. Yes... I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album. Covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest – and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire. This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration."

He added without specifying the exact release date: "At 95, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up."

Indeed, the aging wonder boy, who turned 95 on March 22, keeps setting records.

On Oct. 13, 2021, the then-90-year-old rocketed into space onboard zillionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin craft as the oldest astronaut ever.