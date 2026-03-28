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EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt's Jurassic Panic Attack — Action Man's Big-Screen Flops and Family Clashes Have Crushed His Confidence

Chris Pratt's Jurassic panic attack has been growing as big-screen flops and family clashes crush his confidence.
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt's Jurassic panic attack has been growing as big-screen flops and family clashes crush his confidence.

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March 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Blockbuster movie star Chris Pratt is "panicking," and in the throes of a frantic midlife crisis as the 46-year-old's latest flicks are flopping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His three Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy films have raked in more than $14billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing stars of all time – but only 14 percent of critics gave his Netflix movie The Electric State a thumbs-up on the Rotten Tomatoes review website and his sci-fi flick Mercy, which cost more than $60million to produce, earned only $41million globally in its first weeks.

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Chris Pratt is 'panicking' after 'The Electric State' drew a 14 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and 'Mercy' opened to only $41 million worldwide.
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt is 'panicking' after 'The Electric State' drew a 14 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and 'Mercy' opened to only $41 million worldwide.

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"Chris is panicking. Full stop," an insider told a London media outlet. "This is the first time he's really feeling his age in Hollywood – and it's shaken him."

Another source said: "He always thought he had another decade of bulletproof stardom. Now he's looking around and realizing the parts aren't coming like they used to."

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the now middle-aged hunk is "freaking out" over Mercy's minuscule numbers because he "believed his name alone could open a movie."

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Pratt Spirals Amid Career Pressure

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Rob Shuter said Pratt is 'freaking out' as box office numbers for 'Mercy' fall short of expectations.
Source: MEGA

Rob Shuter said Pratt is 'freaking out' as box office numbers for 'Mercy' fall short of expectations.

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And another source said the former Parks and Recreation funnyman is "obsessing over box office numbers and Rotten Tomatoes [numbers]. That's classic midlife crisis behavior in this town."

Insiders said the conservative and religious star, whose wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is the great-niece of John F. Kennedy, is also struggling to fit in with his infamously iconic liberal in-laws – the Kennedys.

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chris pratts jurassic panic attack flops family clashes
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey was praised as the 'true star' of 'Jurassic World Rebirth,' replacing Pratt's Owen Brady in the franchise.

"Chris continues to be a weird fit in the Kennedy family, and when he's being really honest, he admits that he knows that," a source revealed.

"He gets away with it because he's a massive movie star – but he's losing that luster with them, and apparently, everyone else."

Another reason for panic, according to sources, is that Pratt's no longer the hero of the Jurassic Park franchise.

In last year's Jurassic World Rebirth, Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays the Dr. Henry Loomis character that basically replaced Pratt's Owen Brady, was praised as the flick's "true star" and his "performance towers over the rest of the ensemble cast, said a source.

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