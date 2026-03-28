EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt's Jurassic Panic Attack — Action Man's Big-Screen Flops and Family Clashes Have Crushed His Confidence

Blockbuster movie star Chris Pratt is "panicking," and in the throes of a frantic midlife crisis as the 46-year-old's latest flicks are flopping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His three Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy films have raked in more than $14billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing stars of all time – but only 14 percent of critics gave his Netflix movie The Electric State a thumbs-up on the Rotten Tomatoes review website and his sci-fi flick Mercy, which cost more than $60million to produce, earned only $41million globally in its first weeks.