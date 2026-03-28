EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Marriage Drama — Bombshell's Music Titan Lover Scooter Braun 'Gagging to Take Her Off the Market By Putting a Ring on It'

The Euphoria bombshell, 28, reportedly first caught 44-year-old Braun's eye when they were both guests at the wedding of Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June. By August, it was confirmed the two were dating.

"Scooter has done everything in his power to sweep Sydney off her feet," shared the insider. "He's obsessed with her."

Braun, who's managed Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and was labeled a pop culture public enemy after allegedly scooping up the rights to Taylor Swift's songs, swooped in on Sweeney after her broken engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino, 42, last March.

"Sydney was telling everyone that she wasn't going to date anyone seriously for at least a year after they split," added the insider. "But Scooter's a very convincing guy and very confident."