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Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
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EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Marriage Drama — Bombshell's Music Titan Lover Scooter Braun 'Gagging to Take Her Off the Market By Putting a Ring on It'

Sydney Sweeney's marriage drama heats up as Scooter Braun allegedly wants to marry her.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's marriage drama heats up as Scooter Braun allegedly wants to marry her.

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March 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Lingerie lightning rod Sydney Sweeney will soon be slipping into a wedding gown – because sources say her controversial mogul beau Scooter Braun is set to propose. The unlikely pair are already playing house, living together full-time, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and Braun wants to make things official after less than a year of dating.

"He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she's going to be his wife and have his baby," noted the insider. "When he first started saying it, she'd laugh it off. Now, she gets giddy. It's obvious she's fallen hard for him, too."

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Scooter Sweeps Sweeney Off Her Feet

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Scooter Braun is allegedly preparing to propose to Sydney Sweeney after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun is allegedly preparing to propose to Sydney Sweeney after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

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The Euphoria bombshell, 28, reportedly first caught 44-year-old Braun's eye when they were both guests at the wedding of Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June. By August, it was confirmed the two were dating.

"Scooter has done everything in his power to sweep Sydney off her feet," shared the insider. "He's obsessed with her."

Braun, who's managed Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and was labeled a pop culture public enemy after allegedly scooping up the rights to Taylor Swift's songs, swooped in on Sweeney after her broken engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino, 42, last March.

"Sydney was telling everyone that she wasn't going to date anyone seriously for at least a year after they split," added the insider. "But Scooter's a very convincing guy and very confident."

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Scooter Wants Sydney Locked Down

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Following her split from Jonathan Davino, Sweeney has grown close to Braun as he plans to make things official.
Source: MEGA

Following her split from Jonathan Davino, Sweeney has grown close to Braun as he plans to make things official.

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Braun was previously wed to mining heiress and mom of his three kids, Yael Cohen, 39, from 2014 to 2021. He admits to having felt suicidal as their picture-perfect family life began to crumble.

Fast-forward five years and "he's joined at the hip with Sydney," shared the insider. Still, despite the couple's cross-country PDA tour, sources say eligible suitors continue to slide into the voluptuous blonde's DMs.

"It's easy for people to understand why Scooter wants to lock Sydney down – practically every guy in Hollywood is after her," said the insider.

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