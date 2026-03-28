EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Eldest Son Maddox 'Fueling Dad's Estrangement From Siblings'

Distraught dad Brad Pitt is frustrated over his ongoing estrangement from the six kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – and the F1 speed demon is blaming eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for fanning the flames of contempt among the siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Like many fathers and sons, they are very much at odds right now, and it's been that way for many years. That's something Brad desperately hopes to change," an insider shared.

"He's heartbroken that his relationship with Maddox is still so abysmal. It's actually worse than that – it's nonexistent."