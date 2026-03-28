Tiger Woods Appears Glassy-Eyed in Mugshot After DUI Arrest — As Golf Legend Suffers Yet Another Car Crash Nightmare
March 27 2026, Published 11:04 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods has yet another mugshot to his name following his arrest for DUI near his Florida mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The golfing legend, 50, was involved in a solo rollover vehicle crash on March 27 on Jupiter Island, and walked away uninjured, but Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek had a warning about how dire the circumstances could have been after Woods had been jailed.
Tiger Woods' Full List of Charges Following DUI Arrest
"This is a small two-lane road. Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, this could have been a lot worse," Budensiek told reporters about the crash scene.
The lawman said Woods "did exemplify signs of impairment" upon his deputies' arrival. While the sports hero "did explain the injuries and surgeries he had," including one in March 2025 for a torn Achilles tendon, "We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," where it was determined Woods was impaired.
Budensiek said there was little suspicion, both at the crash scene and the jail, that alcohol had been involved, which was proven when Woods blew a 0.00% BAC in a breathalyzer test. However, he refused to take a urine test and was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
Donald Trump Worried About Pal Tiger Woods' 'Difficulties'
President Donald Trump addressed his pal's crash before knowing the full details of what happened, acknowledging that Woods had been dealing with some "difficulties."
"I feel so bad... He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know," he told reporters outside of Air Force One.
The president went on to call Woods "a really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man...but some difficulty."
Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, has been dating Woods since late 2024. The golf legend is also close with Vanessa, and ex-husband Donald Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, whom he has mentored in golf.
Tiger Woods Had a 2017 DUI Arrest Also in Jupiter, Florida
Woods' arrest comes seven years after his last DUI bust in the early morning hours of May 29, 2017.
He was found asleep at the wheel of his still-running Mercedes along a roadside in Jupiter, and the car had noticeable damage, including flat tires.
While once again Woods blew triple zeros in a breathalyzer test, he failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He admitted at the time of his arrest to taking several painkillers for back pain, including Vicodin.
The athlete released a statement reading, "I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions."
He added, "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."
Tiger Woods Avoided 2017 DUI Conviction Through a Plea Deal
The toxicology test that came back in August of 2017 showed the presence of Vicodin, Xanax, Dilaudid, Ambien, and THC.
In October 2017, Woods pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving and was ordered to enter a diversion program and complete a year of probation.