Tiger Woods Appears Glassy-Eyed in Mugshot After DUI Arrest — As Golf Legend Suffers Yet Another Car Crash Nightmare

The golfing legend, 50, was involved in a solo rollover vehicle crash on March 27 on Jupiter Island, and walked away uninjured, but Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek had a warning about how dire the circumstances could have been after Woods had been jailed.

Tiger Woods has yet another mugshot to his name following his arrest for DUI near his Florida mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is a small two-lane road. Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, this could have been a lot worse," Budensiek told reporters about the crash scene.

The lawman said Woods "did exemplify signs of impairment" upon his deputies' arrival. While the sports hero "did explain the injuries and surgeries he had," including one in March 2025 for a torn Achilles tendon, "We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," where it was determined Woods was impaired.

Budensiek said there was little suspicion, both at the crash scene and the jail, that alcohol had been involved, which was proven when Woods blew a 0.00% BAC in a breathalyzer test. However, he refused to take a urine test and was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.