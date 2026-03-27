Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return Date Confirmed As Search For Missing Mom Continues — 'She's Coming Back to the Job She Loves'
March 27 2026, Published 8:22 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's return date to Today has been confirmed during her interview with colleague Hoda Kotb.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old will be rejoining the morning show on Monday, April 6, which was announced by Kotb and her fellow hosts.
'She Is Not Going To Let Sadness Win'
"She is coming back to this job that she loves here at Today," Kotb told viewers while sitting beside co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dryer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.
"We’re glad to say that she will start here, sitting next to this wonderful human being, Craig, on Monday, April 6th," Kotb continued.
Melvin added of Guthrie: "Because she is not going to let sadness win. Joy is going to be her protest. It is where she belongs. It is where we all want her to be.
"We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A."
Pleased To Be Reunited With Guthrie
Melvin, who co-hosts the first two hours of Today with Guthrie, also said there's "not been a day that's passed" since his colleague went off the air over seven weeks ago that fans haven't asked him when she’s coming back."
Roker commented: "And what's wonderful is it's almost symbolic after Easter.
"I think as a family we'll hold hands and help her."
Kotb then noted that the morning show is "a normal pillar in her life" amidst the "chaotic" situation she's dealing with.
Guthrie has not appeared on Today since her mom Nancy, 84, vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.
'It's Part If My Purpose Right Now'
She discussed her decision to return in depth during her conversation with Kotb on Friday.
"When I look at the Today show, it's the answer to all of my dreams, actually better than my dreams," she said.
"It's hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness.
"I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.
"I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer."
She added: "Being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so.
"And I have been so grateful to have this family, I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family.
"And I want to be with my family. And so I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore. But I would like to try."
During the portions of Guthrie's interview that aired on Thursday, the Today host addressed a wide range of topics surrounding her beloved mum's disappearance.
At one point, she broke down in tears as she recalled speculating with her brother, Camron, about whether her fame factored into the kidnapper’s potential motive.
She said: "My brother, he was in the military, he saw right away what this was. He said: 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom.'
"I said 'Do you think, because of me?'
"He said, 'Sorry sweetie, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."