Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return Date Confirmed As Search For Missing Mom Continues — 'She's Coming Back to the Job She Loves'

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today;Youtube

Savannah Guthrie's comeback date for the 'Today' show has finally been confirmed during her interview on Friday's show.

March 27 2026, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie's return date to Today has been confirmed during her interview with colleague Hoda Kotb.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old will be rejoining the morning show on Monday, April 6, which was announced by Kotb and her fellow hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Is Not Going To Let Sadness Win'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Source: @today;Youtube

Guthrie will rejoin her co-hosts on Monday April 6.

Article continues below advertisement

"She is coming back to this job that she loves here at Today," Kotb told viewers while sitting beside co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dryer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

"We’re glad to say that she will start here, sitting next to this wonderful human being, Craig, on Monday, April 6th," Kotb continued.

Melvin added of Guthrie: "Because she is not going to let sadness win. Joy is going to be her protest. It is where she belongs. It is where we all want her to be.

"We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A."

Article continues below advertisement

Pleased To Be Reunited With Guthrie

picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin will be joining Guthrie on her comeback show.

Article continues below advertisement

Melvin, who co-hosts the first two hours of Today with Guthrie, also said there's "not been a day that's passed" since his colleague went off the air over seven weeks ago that fans haven't asked him when she’s coming back."

Roker commented: "And what's wonderful is it's almost symbolic after Easter.

"I think as a family we'll hold hands and help her."

Kotb then noted that the morning show is "a normal pillar in her life" amidst the "chaotic" situation she's dealing with.

Guthrie has not appeared on Today since her mom Nancy, 84, vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Part If My Purpose Right Now'

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today;Youtube

Guthrie says she wants to return to 'Today' and 'smile' again.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

'She Fell Down On The Job': Megyn Kelly Slams Hoda Kotb for Failing to Probe Distraught 'Today' Co-Star on Alarming New Evidence in Search for Missing Mom Nancy

picture of Britney Spears

Hacked Off!: Britney Spears Accuses Fired Bodyguard of Hacking into her Devices and iCloud Account Amid DUI Fallout

Article continues below advertisement

She discussed her decision to return in depth during her conversation with Kotb on Friday.

"When I look at the Today show, it's the answer to all of my dreams, actually better than my dreams," she said.

"It's hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness.

"I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.

"I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer."

She added: "Being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so.

"And I have been so grateful to have this family, I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family.

"And I want to be with my family. And so I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore. But I would like to try."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted for a burglary, according to a private investigator.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie fears her fame and fortune may have sparked mom Nancy's kidnapping.

During the portions of Guthrie's interview that aired on Thursday, the Today host addressed a wide range of topics surrounding her beloved mum's disappearance.

At one point, she broke down in tears as she recalled speculating with her brother, Camron, about whether her fame factored into the kidnapper’s potential motive.

She said: "My brother, he was in the military, he saw right away what this was. He said: 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom.'

"I said 'Do you think, because of me?'

"He said, 'Sorry sweetie, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.