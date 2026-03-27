Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return Date Confirmed As Search For Missing Mom Continues — 'She's Coming Back to the Job She Loves'

She discussed her decision to return in depth during her conversation with Kotb on Friday.

"When I look at the Today show, it's the answer to all of my dreams, actually better than my dreams," she said.

"It's hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness.

"I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.

"I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer."

She added: "Being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so.

"And I have been so grateful to have this family, I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family.

"And I want to be with my family. And so I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore. But I would like to try."