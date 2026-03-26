'Do You Think It Was Because of Me?': Savannah Guthrie 'Sorry' her Fame and Fortune Sparked Mom's Abduction as 'Today' host Reveals Moment She Found Out Nancy, 84, Was Missing

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host, 54, broke down in tears during an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb on Thursday while recalling the moment she found out 84-year-old Nancy was missing via her sister.

Savannah Guthrie fears her fame and fortune may have sparked her mother's abduction .

Guthrie told how speaking to her brother, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her worst fears that her profile was a major factor behind Nancy's disappearance.

She said: "I just said 'do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."

Guthrie added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.

"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry.

'I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.'