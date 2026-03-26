'Do You Think It Was Because of Me?': Savannah Guthrie 'Sorry' her Fame and Fortune Sparked Mom's Abduction as 'Today' host Reveals Moment She Found Out Nancy, 84, Was Missing
March 26 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie fears her fame and fortune may have sparked her mother's abduction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host, 54, broke down in tears during an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb on Thursday while recalling the moment she found out 84-year-old Nancy was missing via her sister.
'I'm So Sorry'
Guthrie told how speaking to her brother, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her worst fears that her profile was a major factor behind Nancy's disappearance.
She said: "I just said 'do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."
Guthrie added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.
"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry.
'I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.'
'Mom's Missing!'
On the call with her sister, she added: "My sister called me and I said 'Is everything okay?' and she said 'No, mom's missing.'"
Guthrie recalled the pair went into panic mode after admitting she initially thought Nancy had suffered a medical episode in the night, but quickly realized something more sinister had occurred.
She explained: "Her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things, and it just didn't make any sense.
"I started calling the hospitals and the police were there and talking to her at the same time and it was just chaos, and disbelief."
'Someone Needs To Do The Right Thing'
The beloved grandmother was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona in the early hours of February 1 and has been missing ever since, with footage showing a masked figure on her doorstep around the time of her abduction.
Despite the Guthries offering a $1million reward for information, there has been little movement in the investigation.
No suspect has been identified and announcements of potential clues — including discarded gloves — have not led to further progress.
In her first interview since Nancy's abduction, Guthrie said that "someone needs to do the right thing" and come forward with information to help the investigation.
Emotional Tell-All Interview
"We are in agony," she told Kotb in a portion of the interview aired Wednesday on her Today Show.
Guthrie said she wakes up in the middle of each night thinking of what her mother went through.
"To think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night," she said, tears streaming down her face, as well as Kotb's.
"In the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."
She added that while it is unbearable to think of the terror her mother must have felt, "those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."
Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos — who is in charge of Nancy's case — has been urged to resign after being accused of botching the search for the missing grandmother.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors, the county's governing body, has been highly critical of the sheriff and want to question him about his checkered past employment, as signatures are mounting in a recall effort against Nanos.
One member said he hopes the sheriff "does the right thing" and resigns in light of damaging revelations about his troubling work history.
NewsNation reporter Brian Entin spoke to Supervisor Dr. Matt Hines one day after county residents testified at a special meeting about how desperately they wanted to see Nanos out of a job.
Hines cited how Nanos came to Pima County from El Paso, Texas, "42 years ago, and withheld his very troubling work history," which included eight different suspensions that totaled up to 37 days.
"I hope he does the right thing. I hope he doesn't make us, you know, follow through with calling him before the board and having him testify under oath about these things because he really should just hang it up," Hines told Entin during the March 25 episode of Brian Entin Reports.