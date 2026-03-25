Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Urged to 'Do the Right Thing and Resign' by Pima County Supervisor Following Intense Criticism Over His Handling of Missing Person Case

Republican congressional candidate Daniel Butierez launched a recall effort against Nanos on March 12, and it has quickly begun gathering signatures calling for a special election to oust the lawman.

"He has been an embarrassment to Tucson and to Pima County with this Nancy Guthrie case," Butierez fumed at the time, noting the effort is bipartisan, as both Democrats and Republicans are "pretty disgusted" with Nanos.

Savannah Guthrie's mom was seemingly abducted from her Tucson home on February 1, and there has been no sign of the missing 84-year-old since, despite exhaustive efforts by the PCSD and the FBI.

Entin opened his new piece, noting that after spending "43 days straight" in Pima County covering Nancy's still-unsolved disappearance, he quickly picked up on bad sentiment towards Nanos.

"When I got there initially, I started to realize very, very quickly that there were a lot of people who just outwardly did not like the sheriff...it just felt unusual that right away people were coming out of the woodwork telling me about issues that they had had with the sheriff in the past."

Entin added, "But the longer I was there, I realized that a lot of people had real concerns with the sheriff, and they had had for a long time. And some of this stuff was now just kind of bubbling into the national spotlight because of the Nancy Guthrie investigation."