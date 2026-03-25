Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Urged to 'Do the Right Thing and Resign' by Pima County Supervisor Following Intense Criticism Over His Handling of Missing Person Case
March 25 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
A powerful force in Tucson, Arizona, wants embattled Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to resign, and for more than just his handling of the Nancy Guthrie abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors, the county's governing body, has been highly critical of the sheriff and wants to question him about his checkered past employment, as signatures are mounting in a recall effort against Nanos. One member said he hopes the sheriff "does the right thing" and resigns in light of damaging revelations about his troubling work history.
Chris Nanos 'Really Should Just Hang It Up'
NewsNation reporter Brian Entin spoke to Supervisor Dr. Matt Hines one day after county residents testified at a special meeting about how desperately they wanted to see Nanos out of a job.
Hines cited how Nanos came to Pima County from El Paso, Texas, "42 years ago, and withheld his very troubling work history," which included eight different suspensions that totaled up to 37 days.
"I hope he does the right thing. I hope he doesn't make us, you know, follow through with calling him before the board and having him testify under oath about these things because he really should just hang it up," Hines told Entin during the March 25 episode of Brian Entin Reports.
Chris Nanos Resigning Is the 'Right Thing to Do'
The supervisor noted that Nanos "is not eligible with that kind of a record for any employment in the county," and suspected those who hired him in 1984 were unaware of his troubling past on the El Paso force.
Hines pointed to the Arizona Republic's bombshell exposé of the sheriff's checkered employment history and noted, "It's been almost two weeks, and we still haven't seen his letter of resignation because that's the right thing to do."
'He Was Frankly a Bad Cop'
Hines described how Nanos testified under oath in a deposition when asked about any previous suspensions, claimed he was only disciplined in El Paso for "having a lot of car accidents," and admitted he's "not a very good driver."
In reality, Nanos had reportedly been disciplined for a number of incidents, including using abusive language, being tardy, multiple "shots fired" incidents, failure to report for duty, off-duty conduct, threats, a 10-day suspension for violation of rules and regulations, and another 15-day suspension for excessive force while working in Texas.
"So to have eight [suspensions] in five years, that's a really troubling record. He was frankly a bad cop," Hines scoffed.
Many Tucson Residents 'Had Real Concerns' About Sheriff Nanos
Republican congressional candidate Daniel Butierez launched a recall effort against Nanos on March 12, and it has quickly begun gathering signatures calling for a special election to oust the lawman.
"He has been an embarrassment to Tucson and to Pima County with this Nancy Guthrie case," Butierez fumed at the time, noting the effort is bipartisan, as both Democrats and Republicans are "pretty disgusted" with Nanos.
Savannah Guthrie's mom was seemingly abducted from her Tucson home on February 1, and there has been no sign of the missing 84-year-old since, despite exhaustive efforts by the PCSD and the FBI.
Entin opened his new piece, noting that after spending "43 days straight" in Pima County covering Nancy's still-unsolved disappearance, he quickly picked up on bad sentiment towards Nanos.
"When I got there initially, I started to realize very, very quickly that there were a lot of people who just outwardly did not like the sheriff...it just felt unusual that right away people were coming out of the woodwork telling me about issues that they had had with the sheriff in the past."
Entin added, "But the longer I was there, I realized that a lot of people had real concerns with the sheriff, and they had had for a long time. And some of this stuff was now just kind of bubbling into the national spotlight because of the Nancy Guthrie investigation."