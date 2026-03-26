Ex-Prince Andrew Scandal 'Worse Than Anyone Knows' As Shamed Former Duke and His Family Fall Under Fresh Scrutiny Over How He Funded Lavish Lifestyle

The hits keep on coming as new details emerge about the shady dealings Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, both 66, had with the disgraced financier, and how those transactions may have been funding the family's exorbitant lifestyles, including those of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35.

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 30 reveal Andrew sent Epstein a confidential note about investment opportunities in Afghanistan and that Fergie once asked Epstein for $27,521 to pay rent.

Both have previously denied any wrongdoing.

As their decades-long grift becomes more exposed – Andrew and Fergie have been embroiled in sketchy money-making schemes repeatedly over the years – a source told RadarOnline.com the family is in crisis.

Andrew is petrified of prison, while his ex has been hiding out at a pricey Swiss wellness spa, prompting questions about who's footing the bill.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie are both mortified at being mentioned in the Epstein files multiple times.