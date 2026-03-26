Ex-Prince Andrew Scandal 'Worse Than Anyone Knows' As Shamed Former Duke and His Family Fall Under Fresh Scrutiny Over How He Funded Lavish Lifestyle
March 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace has been epic. In light of his continued relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former prince was stripped of his remaining titles in October 2025 and forced out of his 30-room home, Royal Lodge, by his brother King Charles III shortly after, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Feb. 19, he was arrested over allegations he'd shared top-secret intel with Epstein while he worked as a trade envoy for the U.K.
The British government is said to be considering legislation that would exclude him from the line of succession.
Andrew and Fergie’s Shady Deals Exposed
The hits keep on coming as new details emerge about the shady dealings Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, both 66, had with the disgraced financier, and how those transactions may have been funding the family's exorbitant lifestyles, including those of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35.
Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 30 reveal Andrew sent Epstein a confidential note about investment opportunities in Afghanistan and that Fergie once asked Epstein for $27,521 to pay rent.
Both have previously denied any wrongdoing.
As their decades-long grift becomes more exposed – Andrew and Fergie have been embroiled in sketchy money-making schemes repeatedly over the years – a source told RadarOnline.com the family is in crisis.
Andrew is petrified of prison, while his ex has been hiding out at a pricey Swiss wellness spa, prompting questions about who's footing the bill.
Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie are both mortified at being mentioned in the Epstein files multiple times.
Dodgy Connections
Andrew claimed he'd cut ties with Epstein, who killed himself in a NYC jail in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, in late 2010, but the new files show he emailed him in 2011 after a U.K. newspaper published a picture of him with Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17; Andrew denied the allegations, and they settled in 2022. Giuffre committed suicide in 2025.
In a photo from the latest Epstein tranche, Andrew is seen on all fours crouching over an unidentified woman on the floor.
Emails also show he shared reports of his official trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam with Epstein. As the U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, he could face life in prison if charged with and convicted of misconduct in public office.
Prince Andrew Fears Prison, Blames Charles
"Andrew's lawyers have told him that he has every good reason to be concerned about [prison time]," said the source, noting that an unrepentant Andrew feels betrayed by Charles and has been telling people how their late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "would never have stood for this."
Andrew was previously under fire after he sold his marital home, Sunninghill Park, to a Kazakh billionaire for $3million above asking price in 2007 and met with war criminal Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2008.
He earned the nickname "Air Miles Andy" over his penchant for traveling the globe on taxpayer-funded jaunts.
Desperate for Cash
The files reveal Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie lunched with Epstein in 2009, days after his 13-month prison stint for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and that she frequently asked him for money. In May 2010, she begged him for a job, and Epstein told Andrew in an email that he'd paid off Fergie's $126,721 debt to a former assistant.
The source said Fergie – who was caught in 2010 trying to sell access to Andrew for $750,000 by an undercover reporter posing as a businessman – is "worried sick" about her future, noting that she's been schmoozing with her rich contacts in hopes one will sponsor her high-maintenance requirements.
"She's still milking her royal pedigree to try and open doors," said the source. "In fairness there's not much else she can do to make money."
Collateral Damage
Beatrice and Eugenie – who maintain their royal status – aren't exempt from questions.
While Eugenie is mentioned in one email as being on a "shagging" weekend, a damning new report contrasted Bea's jet-setting lifestyle in her twenties with her $26K salary.
Now a mom of two, she took 17 trips in 2015 – skiing in Switzerland and partying in St. Tropez and Ibiza.
"There's suspicion her parents' ill-gotten gains funded this life of privilege," said the source. "The girls' fear of being cut off like their parents fills them with anxiety."