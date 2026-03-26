EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Really Was Bad — Inside $213Million Suit From King of Pop's Kiddie Pals Alleging Serial Abuse

"Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the [victims], beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," the lawsuit states.

"He showed them pornography, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them."

The suit further charges, "Jackson raped and molested Edward on interstate and international trips, including, among others, during stops on the Dangerous World Tour, at Elizabeth Taylor's house in Switzerland, at Elton John's home in the United Kingdom, and at Jackson's Santa Barbara County, California estate, Neverland Ranch."

The lawsuit comes after the siblings filed an earlier petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to renegotiate a $15million settlement they'd accepted in 2019.

The estate's lawyers have characterized the bid for more dough as a "shakedown."