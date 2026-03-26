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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Really Was Bad — Inside $213Million Suit From King of Pop's Kiddie Pals Alleging Serial Abuse

Michael Jackson faces a $213million lawsuit from former friends alleging serial abuse claims over the years.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson faces a $213million lawsuit from former friends alleging serial abuse claims over the years.

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March 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Late superstar Michael Jackson's "adopted" second family – and former staunch defenders – have hit the moonwalking legend's estate with a blockbuster $213million federal sex trafficking lawsuit that alleges they were molested by the Gloved One as kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking allegations were made by the King of Pop's former allies Edward, Dominic and Aldo Cascio, along with their sister, Marie-Nicole Porte.

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Graphic Abuse Allegations Detailed in Lawsuit

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Former allies filed a $213million lawsuit accusing Michael Jackson of abuse during the 'Dangerous World Tour' and visits to Elizabeth Taylor and Elton John's homes.
Source: MEGA

Former allies filed a $213million lawsuit accusing Michael Jackson of abuse during the 'Dangerous World Tour' and visits to Elizabeth Taylor and Elton John's homes.

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"Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the [victims], beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," the lawsuit states.

"He showed them pornography, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them."

The suit further charges, "Jackson raped and molested Edward on interstate and international trips, including, among others, during stops on the Dangerous World Tour, at Elizabeth Taylor's house in Switzerland, at Elton John's home in the United Kingdom, and at Jackson's Santa Barbara County, California estate, Neverland Ranch."

The lawsuit comes after the siblings filed an earlier petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to renegotiate a $15million settlement they'd accepted in 2019.

The estate's lawyers have characterized the bid for more dough as a "shakedown."

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Jackson Estate Battling Mounting Abuse Lawsuits

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Wade Robson and James Safechuck's long-standing claims resurfaced as Jackson's estate faces multiple lawsuits over alleged abuse.
Source: MEGA

Wade Robson and James Safechuck's long-standing claims resurfaced as Jackson's estate faces multiple lawsuits over alleged abuse.

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Currently, MJ's estate is fending off multiple lawsuits, including the long-standing claims by Wade Robson, 43, and James Safechuck, 47, who also charge the Beat It singer molested them as children.

The Thriller hitmaker, who died June 25, 2009, at age 50 from an accidental overdose of the doctor-administered anesthetic propofol, steadfastly denied ever abusing minors and was acquitted of abusing a 13-year-old boy in 2005 at a criminal trial in Santa Barbara.

The latest suit follows legal moves made by Jackson's 27-year-old daughter, Paris, who is accusing the trustees of her father's $789million estate of financial mismanagement and is allegedly seeking control of the massive money pile herself.

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Paris Demands Answers Over Estate Finances

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Paris Jackson, alongside brothers Prince and Bigi, is seeking financial records from Michael's estate amid claims involving its trustees.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson, alongside brothers Prince and Bigi, is seeking financial records from Michael's estate amid claims involving its trustees.

Paris and her brothers – Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24 – have filed court papers seeking a timely breakdown of the estate's financial records, which could include details of other payouts to accusers, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The estate vehemently denies making any other financial settlements.

But a Jackson family insider said: "There may have been some payoffs to accusers that Paris was unaware of."

"Paris is saying enough is enough."

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