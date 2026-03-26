EXCLUSIVE: Courteney Cox's Doubts Over Jennifer Aniston's New Man — 'Friends' Star Fears Pal Has Fallen Under Hypnotist's Spell

Cautious Courteney Cox is thrilled that bestie Jennifer Aniston has found love with hunky hypnotist Jim Curtis – but fears that her former Friends castmate has fallen under the spell of her charismatic beau because she can't seem to make a single move in her life without his say-so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We spend a lot of time in the house together. Sometimes, we can have little things flare up," Curtis said. "We have the opportunity to be silent, angry, [we] could leave the house, think about it and meditate on how to change it. Or we can say, 'Hey, this is what happened, I'm sorry,' and do the repair, and then go and work on making sure it happens less or doesn't happen again."

An insider said, "It's very surprising to people that Jim is speaking so openly in interviews about their relationship. He will have gotten Jen's blessing to do this, which is very out of character for her."