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EXCLUSIVE: Courteney Cox's Doubts Over Jennifer Aniston's New Man — 'Friends' Star Fears Pal Has Fallen Under Hypnotist's Spell

Courteney Cox has doubts about Jennifer Aniston's new man, fearing the 'Friends' star is under a spell.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Courteney Cox has doubts about Jennifer Aniston's new man, fearing the 'Friends' star is under a spell.

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March 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Cautious Courteney Cox is thrilled that bestie Jennifer Aniston has found love with hunky hypnotist Jim Curtis – but fears that her former Friends castmate has fallen under the spell of her charismatic beau because she can't seem to make a single move in her life without his say-so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Health and wellness expert Curtis, 50, who was first linked with Jen, 57, in July 2025, recently dished about their relationship on the Ced With Intention podcast.

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Jim Curtis Opens Up on Marriage

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Jim Curtis said he and Jennifer Aniston resolve conflicts by saying: 'This is what happened, I'm sorry.'
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jim Curtis said he and Jennifer Aniston resolve conflicts by saying: 'This is what happened, I'm sorry.'

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"We spend a lot of time in the house together. Sometimes, we can have little things flare up," Curtis said. "We have the opportunity to be silent, angry, [we] could leave the house, think about it and meditate on how to change it. Or we can say, 'Hey, this is what happened, I'm sorry,' and do the repair, and then go and work on making sure it happens less or doesn't happen again."

An insider said, "It's very surprising to people that Jim is speaking so openly in interviews about their relationship. He will have gotten Jen's blessing to do this, which is very out of character for her."

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Aniston’s Privacy Shift Sparks Alarm

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Courteney Cox is said to be concerned Aniston is 'fiercely private' yet now sharing details about her relationship.
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox is said to be concerned Aniston is 'fiercely private' yet now sharing details about her relationship.

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The insider added: "She's usually so fiercely private about her personal life. That's set off some alarm bells with Courteney and her other friends. They worry that she's lost sight of her own needs and boundaries."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, unlucky-in-love Aniston was married to The Leftovers' Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and Fight Club stud Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

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Friends Fear Jen Losing Herself

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An insider said Aniston is 'joined at the hip' with Jim and consults him on every plan.
Source: MEGA;@JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

An insider said Aniston is 'joined at the hip' with Jim and consults him on every plan.

The insider added: "It's not that anyone dislikes Jim, by all accounts, he's a great guy. Pals are just scared Jen is abandoning herself to this relationship. She's totally joined at the hip with him and won't make a plan without consulting him first.

"But the real concern is how loose-lipped he's being, signing off on that is so far outside Jen's usual comfort zone.

"Courteney isn't suggesting that Jen shouldn't be with Jim or trust him. Her friends just want to make sure she's still getting her own needs met and not just centering everything around what is best for him."

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