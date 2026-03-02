Jennifer Aniston at 57 — And How She is Finally 'Living Her Best Life' With Hypnotist Lover

Jim Curtis sounded every bit like a man in love during his appearance on the Today show on Jan. 26 to promote his upcoming work, The Book of Possibility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While talking to cohost Craig Melvin about how he and his A-list girlfriend Jennifer Aniston met, the hunky hypnotist revealed they had been introduced by mutual friends, and that they took things slowly in the beginning.

"We chatted for a long time, and we became close," he said, noting that it's been nearly a year since they began dating.

When Melvin pointed out Curtis was visibly blushing as he spoke of his love, Curtis flashed a big smile and said: "Yeah, I sure am."