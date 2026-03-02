Your tip
Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston at 57 — And How She is Finally 'Living Her Best Life' With Hypnotist Lover

jennifer aniston living best life hypnotist lover
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston, 57, is living her best life as she finds happiness with a hypnotist lover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Jim Curtis sounded every bit like a man in love during his appearance on the Today show on Jan. 26 to promote his upcoming work, The Book of Possibility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While talking to cohost Craig Melvin about how he and his A-list girlfriend Jennifer Aniston met, the hunky hypnotist revealed they had been introduced by mutual friends, and that they took things slowly in the beginning.

"We chatted for a long time, and we became close," he said, noting that it's been nearly a year since they began dating.

When Melvin pointed out Curtis was visibly blushing as he spoke of his love, Curtis flashed a big smile and said: "Yeah, I sure am."

Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Craig Melvin noted Jim Curtis was blushing as he discussed Jennifer Aniston on 'Today.'

The romance between Aniston and Curtis is clearly going strong. The duo was first spotted together on vacation with friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, over July 4th weekend, and they went Instagram official in November when Aniston posted a photo of them at Curtis' 50th birthday celebration with the caption: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

A source told RadarOnline.com:"This is the happiest Jen's friends have ever seen her."

As she turned 57 on Feb. 11, the twice-divorced star has finally found fulfillment, both personally and professionally. She's working on the fifth season of her hit Apple TV series, The Morning Show, and in July, it was announced she'll star in the streamer's adaptation of I'm Glad My Mom Died, based on Jennette McCurdy's best-selling memoir.

She's in the best shape of her life and has Mr. Right at her side. "Jen's very content," said the source. "She feels blessed to have everything she wants and needs right now."

Breath Of Fresh Air

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Aniston and Curtis went Instagram official after a July 4th trip with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Curtis checks all of her boxes. "From Jen's perspective, Jim has all the qualities she's looking for in a human being: He's kind, intellectual, witty, and evolved," said the source.

The successful life coach (he has nearly a million Instagram followers) and author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide is different from Aniston's exes.

She was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer).

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston told Elle in November. "He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people. He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal."

The source said: "Jen loves being with an evolved, mature guy who's the polar opposite of some of the self-obsessed man-children in Hollywood. Jim listens to people and goes out of his way to be empathetic."

More Confident

Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler praised Curtis while introducing Aniston at the ''Elle' Women in Hollywood' event.

She's thrilled to be helping him scale up his career – as evidenced by his guest spot on Today.

"Jen's quick to point out that Jim was a success before they met, but introducing him to a few contacts here and there is no skin off her nose," said the source.

He has the seal of approval of Aniston's power-player Hollywood friends as well, including her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler, who raved about Curtis while introducing Aniston at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in November, saying: "Me and [my wife] Jackie are so happy that you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim."

Famous for her impossibly fit figure, Aniston has taken a more gentle approach to her diet and fitness as she ages, and it's made her more relaxed and confident.

She now does 20-minute sweat sessions of Pvolve (a fitness brand she partnered with in 2023) and told an outlet in 2025 that she gets "incredible results without literally breaking my body."

Source: ZOE GROSSMAN FOR PVOLVE/MEGA

Pvolve workouts are part of Aniston's gentler fitness routine, which she said delivers 'incredible results.'

The source said she's also "eating clean," adding, "there are no dangerous diets or panicking about being a certain dress size, and she has more energy than ever."

In addition, as she gets older, she's also feeling wiser and more at peace – and doesn't care as much about ruffling feathers.

On Jan. 26, the actress posted a rare political statement on Instagram condemning the Jan. 24 killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Jen's Only Regret

Source: MEGA

Sources said Curtis' support has helped Aniston feel more confident speaking out on issues like the Alex Pretti case.

"She's not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what's right or wrong," said the source, noting that Curtis' support has given her newfound courage.

"Her only regret is not meeting Jim earlier," said the source. "But now that he's in her life, she's making the most of it."

