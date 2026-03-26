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EXCLUSIVE: Forget His Family Feud — Radar Reveals Prince Harry's Thinning Thatch is His Mane Problem in Life

prince harry thinning thatch mane life problem
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's thinning thatch is framed as his mane life problem, eclipsing ongoing family tensions.

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March 26 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

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Losing his royal status and security detail aren't California transplant Prince Harry's only worries – now he's also bald!

Recent images show the royal, 41, during his trip back to London's High Court for the next stage of his ongoing lawsuit against English press outlets that he and other British celebs have accused of illegal information gathering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pics of the wayward prince entering the courthouse show his mane concerns are well-founded.

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Harry’s Balding Buzz Sparks Brutal Mockery

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Sources said King Charles remained in Scotland during Prince Harry's London court appearance amid the ongoing family estrangement.
Source: MEGA

Sources said King Charles remained in Scotland during Prince Harry's London court appearance amid the ongoing family estrangement.

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The gleaming skull that will never wear the crown was especially shiny and exposed under the cloudy London skies with his once blazing ginger locks fully retreated from the top of his head.

One shocked X poster queried: "Ummm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito?"

The dome-exposing images were a stark contrast to black-and-white photos posted by his image-obsessed wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, who shared images of the pair frolicking in the yard of their California estate days before, with the carefully manicured caption, "When 2026 feels like 2016."

That led one royal observer to say: "Well ... maybe not everything."

And despite his continued estrangement from the royal family – his father, King Charles, chose to remain in Scotland during his son's trip to London – sources said Harry's stuck with their less-than-regal genes.

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Royal Genes Blamed for Harry’s Hair Loss

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Meghan Markle posted carefully styled black-and-white photos from their California home days before Harry's High Court visit.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle posted carefully styled black-and-white photos from their California home days before Harry's High Court visit.

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"Male-pattern baldness runs through his royal blood – just look at his grandfather Prince Philip and his uncle Edward," a royal source told RadarOnline.com.

Insiders said his continued efforts to regain his family's acceptance and the resulting strain on his marriage to Markle may have contributed to his barely there hair.

"Harry's got plenty on his mind – if not his head," a source joked.

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