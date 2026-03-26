EXCLUSIVE: Forget His Family Feud — Radar Reveals Prince Harry's Thinning Thatch is His Mane Problem in Life

The gleaming skull that will never wear the crown was especially shiny and exposed under the cloudy London skies with his once blazing ginger locks fully retreated from the top of his head.

One shocked X poster queried: "Ummm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito?"

The dome-exposing images were a stark contrast to black-and-white photos posted by his image-obsessed wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, who shared images of the pair frolicking in the yard of their California estate days before, with the carefully manicured caption, "When 2026 feels like 2016."

That led one royal observer to say: "Well ... maybe not everything."

And despite his continued estrangement from the royal family – his father, King Charles, chose to remain in Scotland during his son's trip to London – sources said Harry's stuck with their less-than-regal genes.