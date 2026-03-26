EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bijou Phillips' Desperate Plea as Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson's Ex Begs Fans for Life-Saving Kidney
March 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Danny Masterson's ex Bijou Phillips said she's "hanging on by a thread" as she desperately awaits a kidney donor to save her and prevent her preteen daughter from becoming an orphan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Almost Famous actress, 45, says her health is so fragile that she could "be gone in a few days" if matters took a turn for the worse.
Bijou Phillips Pleads for Kidney Donor
"I need help finding a kidney," Phillips pleaded in a social media post that included a photo of her and her now 12-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom she shares with caged convict Masterson, who is serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life for raping two women.
"I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter."
As previously reported, Phillips – who is the daughter of the late John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas fame and sister of rehab grad Mackenzie Phillips – has been undergoing dialysis in Los Angeles since her first kidney transplant, nearly 10 years ago, from a friend, began to fail. Bijou emphasized dialysis is "not a cure" and puts her at an increased risk of infection.
Bijou was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months of life on dialysis in a neonatal intensive care unit.
Bijou Phillips Struggles Alone as Medical Bills Skyrocket
She filed for divorce from Masterson, 50, in September 2023, less than two weeks after his conviction.
Last fall, she filed to remove his surname from their child's name, and sources said the stress of his crimes likely exacerbated her kidney disease.
Bijou also revealed the crushing weight of paying for her treatment.
"There are still medications I need that won't get approved," she explained. "They're unbelievably expensive. I pay out of pocket because I don't have a choice."
Bijou said family members were screened as potential kidney donors – but none were a match.
"I'm a single mom," she said. "I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her... I'm all she's got."
Bijou Faces Grueling Dialysis Nightmare
A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com said Bijou is likely dealing with a grueling hell of dialysis treatments at least three times a week.
"The treatments are hours-long and brutal and the threat of death shadows her every waking moment," said New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated Bijou.
"Any kind of setback could result in septic shock and even death."