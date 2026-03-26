EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bijou Phillips' Desperate Plea as Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson's Ex Begs Fans for Life-Saving Kidney

"I need help finding a kidney," Phillips pleaded in a social media post that included a photo of her and her now 12-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom she shares with caged convict Masterson, who is serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life for raping two women.

"I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter."

As previously reported, Phillips – who is the daughter of the late John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas fame and sister of rehab grad Mackenzie Phillips – has been undergoing dialysis in Los Angeles since her first kidney transplant, nearly 10 years ago, from a friend, began to fail. Bijou emphasized dialysis is "not a cure" and puts her at an increased risk of infection.

Bijou was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months of life on dialysis in a neonatal intensive care unit.