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Home > Exclusives > Keith Urban
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Keith Urban's Life Is a Mess! Inside the Perfect Storm of Professional and Personal Woes Battering Divorced Crooner

keith urbans life mess personal professional woes exposed
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban's life is in turmoil as personal and professional woes batter the divorced crooner.

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March 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Things continue to be up in the air for Keith Urban.

The country star hasn't just gone through a shocking divorce from ex-wife Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 58-year-old also recently parted ways with his team after longtime manager Gary Borman announced in February that he was retiring and shut down his company.

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Fears Grow for Struggling Keith Urban

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Gary Borman's retirement left Keith Urban at a 'real crossroads' following his split from Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Gary Borman's retirement left Keith Urban at a 'real crossroads' following his split from Nicole Kidman.

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"Keith is at a real crossroads in his life right now, even he would privately admit that," a source told RadarOnline.com. "There's been so much turmoil and dramatic change that's happened in such a small window."

Work has been a welcome distraction, continued the source, who added: "But it's also been challenging because it's a lot of commitment and Keith's a consummate professional who throws himself into those concerts at 110 percent."

To say the Messed Up As Me singer is stretching himself thin would be an understatement, explained the source, before adding: "It's been an exhausting roller coaster, both physically and emotionally."

That's precisely what has people concerned.

"A lot of people in Keith's life are worried about how he's coping with all the intensity and stress," revealed the insider. "He's an emotional, vulnerable soul and as a recovering addict, there's always that underlying fear of his demons coming back, especially when he's under such acute pressure like he is now."

Urban, who has been to rehab twice – including one stint months after his wedding to Kidman – for issues with alcohol and cocaine, "swears up and down that there's nothing for anyone to be fearful over, that his dedication to staying sober is stronger now than it's ever been," the source told RadarOnline.com.

"But that's not stopped the folks who care about him from feeling concerned and keeping a watchful eye."

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Family Fallout

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A source said Urban's inner circle is worried about his sobriety amid intense stress.
Source: MEGA

A source said Urban's inner circle is worried about his sobriety amid intense stress.

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The divorce has been particularly hard on The Road host, who only gets daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, for 59 days out of the year, per the custody arrangement he reached with Kidman, 58. He has not been seen with his girls for months.

"Keith misses his kids terribly," revealed RadarOnline.com's source. "It has been an extremely challenging adjustment."

Would the single father of two prefer a new arrangement that guarantees him more time with the girls?

"Almost certainly," said the source. "But what's done is done. The paperwork was signed and sealed many months ago, so he has no option now except to suck it up, move on with his life and hope that he'll get to see the kids as often as possible when they're willing to spend more time with him."

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Keith Urban’s Daughters Turn on Dad

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Kidman's custody arrangement limits Urban to 59 days a year with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith.
Source: MEGA

Kidman's custody arrangement limits Urban to 59 days a year with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith.

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Sunday Rose and Faith love Urban dearly, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, but they're feeling very loyal to mom Kidman right now.

The threesome has been enjoying adventures like a recent cruise to Antarctica and hitting various fashion weeks.

The headlines surrounding their dad's post-divorce dating life aren't helping.

"Being linked to numerous younger women is a bad look. He's well aware of that," admitted the source, adding that what irks the four-time Grammy winner the most is that the gossip has left him in an even worse place with his daughters.

"The last thing they want is to believe their dad is some type of heartless skirt-chaser."

That's not the only reason Keith's annoyed by the rumors – which were immediately brushed off by much-younger country musicians Karley Scott Collins and Maggie Baugh.

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Picking Up The Pieces

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Karley Scott Collins and Maggie Baugh denied dating rumors, leaving Urban concerned about his image.
Source: MEGA

Karley Scott Collins and Maggie Baugh denied dating rumors, leaving Urban concerned about his image.

"The fact that these women have moved to flat-out deny there's any truth makes Keith worry that he comes off like a bit of a loser, this lame dude who's essentially unable to attract anyone post-divorce," shared the source.

"It's a lose-lose scenario, basically. Either he comes across like a lusty womanizer or an unappealing older dude who's striking out with everyone – he really can't win."

While Urban was reportedly the one who wanted the divorce, there's "no disputing" that his split from Kidman has "turned his life upside down," said the source.

There's nowhere to go but up. Friends are telling him to try to stay positive and to channel his heartbreak into music.

"It's always been his most constructive tool when the chips are down," said the source.

He'll have time to work things out on his current High and Alive tour, which takes him to the U.K. and across the U.S.

"Keith's a fighter," said the source. "He's been through so much in his life and always comes out the other side stronger."

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