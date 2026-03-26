Keith Urban's Life Is a Mess! Inside the Perfect Storm of Professional and Personal Woes Battering Divorced Crooner

"Keith is at a real crossroads in his life right now, even he would privately admit that," a source told RadarOnline.com. "There's been so much turmoil and dramatic change that's happened in such a small window."

Work has been a welcome distraction, continued the source, who added: "But it's also been challenging because it's a lot of commitment and Keith's a consummate professional who throws himself into those concerts at 110 percent."

To say the Messed Up As Me singer is stretching himself thin would be an understatement, explained the source, before adding: "It's been an exhausting roller coaster, both physically and emotionally."

That's precisely what has people concerned.

"A lot of people in Keith's life are worried about how he's coping with all the intensity and stress," revealed the insider. "He's an emotional, vulnerable soul and as a recovering addict, there's always that underlying fear of his demons coming back, especially when he's under such acute pressure like he is now."

Urban, who has been to rehab twice – including one stint months after his wedding to Kidman – for issues with alcohol and cocaine, "swears up and down that there's nothing for anyone to be fearful over, that his dedication to staying sober is stronger now than it's ever been," the source told RadarOnline.com.

"But that's not stopped the folks who care about him from feeling concerned and keeping a watchful eye."