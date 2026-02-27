EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Turns Wild — With Pair's Massive Menagerie Set to Be Biggest Casualty of Their Bitter Split
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Animal lovers Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have managed to amicably divide most of their assets in the wake of their split, but their beloved pets at their Nashville estate are in danger of being totally abandoned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their mini zoo includes a dog, several cats, chickens, as well as alpacas and fish.
Animal Custody Battle Brewing
"They have a huge menagerie of animals on the farm that are being looked after by the staff at the moment," an insider said. "Nicole has kept them all for now because it's just not feasible for Keith to take them on – he doesn't have the right setup. But it's not the end of the conversation, it's just been put on the back burner for now."
But with Kidman seriously considering moving back to Australia full-time, they need to make plans for the animals' welfare soon.
Unfortunately, Kidman's not going to be able to take the animals with her, the source said.
"There are too many laws in Australia about bringing animals into the country. It's going to be hard enough with the dogs and cats they have – shipping over alpacas and all the others is simply a no-go," the insider added.
Divorce Finalized, Plans Still Pending
As readers know, the Oscar winner, 58, filed for divorce from the country crooner, also 58, after 19 years of marriage in September.
The split was finalized in early January. The two share daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15.
According to an insider, it would make sense for Urban to get it together and come up with a plan to care for the animals, since he's staying in the area.
Nicole Left Carrying Burden
"But he has not stepped up and it's all falling on Nicole's shoulders, which is very unfair and leading to a lot of resentment," said the source. "People might scoff at it as a minor issue, but it's not – these animals are very well loved."
Down Under, the nature-loving Babygirl star will still be surrounded by animals at her 11-acre farm in New South Wales.
Her menagerie there includes alpacas, chickens and Black Angus cattle. She's even been known to pitch in to bottle-feed the baby lambs.