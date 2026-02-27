EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Turns Wild — With Pair's Massive Menagerie Set to Be Biggest Casualty of Their Bitter Split

"They have a huge menagerie of animals on the farm that are being looked after by the staff at the moment," an insider said. "Nicole has kept them all for now because it's just not feasible for Keith to take them on – he doesn't have the right setup. But it's not the end of the conversation, it's just been put on the back burner for now."

But with Kidman seriously considering moving back to Australia full-time, they need to make plans for the animals' welfare soon.

Unfortunately, Kidman's not going to be able to take the animals with her, the source said.

"There are too many laws in Australia about bringing animals into the country. It's going to be hard enough with the dogs and cats they have – shipping over alpacas and all the others is simply a no-go," the insider added.