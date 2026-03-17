Keith Urban 'Heartbroken' by Family Snub: Country Singer Reeling After Model Daughter Sunday Rose, 17, Sides with Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Following Bitter Divorce
March 17 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
Keith Urban has been left "heartbroken" after his 17-year-old model daughter sided with ex-wife Nicole Kidman following their bitter split.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 58, was snubbed by eldest daughter Sunday Rose in a recent interview, where she failed to mention her father.
What Left Urban Feeling 'Numb'?
However, Sunday was quick to praise mom Kidman, 58, for being one of the biggest creative inspirations in her life.
She credited Kidman for being instrumental in sparking her interest in modelling, as the Aussie A-lister used to take her daughter to photo shoots as a young child.
Speaking to Elle Australia, Sunday said: "My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life.
"She is a key part of everything I do."
The interview has reportedly rattled Keith, with an insider telling New Idea that he is "just numb" over the apparent snub.
How Is Urban Responding To Snub?
A source said: "Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he's trying to put on a brave front.
"He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him."
Urban has not been seen with Sunday and her sister Faith Margaret, 15, since he and Kidman announced the end of their 19-year marriage in September last year.
As part of the divorce, which was finalised in January, Kidman retained the majority custody of the couple's daughters.
Under the parenting plan, Kidman will spend 306 days a year with her daughters, while Urban will have 59 days.
How Is Kidman Embracing Single Life?
The last time urban was seen publicly with his daughters was back in December 2024.
The family had returned to Australia for Christmas to reunite with Kidman’s extended family following her mother Janelle's tragic death in September that year.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Kidman hasn’t ruled out dating another singer following their divorce.
It’s part for new set of dating rules as she embraces single life
An insider told Women's Day that Kidman will be jumping back into the dating pool with very little patience for "time wasters."
The source added: "She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth."
The insider added Nicole had some stringent requirements for a potential new love interest, including a "no actor" policy.
It was also suggested that the trait that Kidman is looking for most in a man is "kindness," and it does not matter if they have children — as long as they are close in age to her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
The insider explained: "A kind guy who is clean, sober, successful, and won't turn into a broke beta-male cling-on and (she) doesn't mind if he's got kids, but ideally doesn't want them to be any younger than her daughters.'
The source also claimed that "virility" was a very important trait for Kidman's new man to possess.