Keith Urban 'Heartbroken' by Family Snub: Country Singer Reeling After Model Daughter Sunday Rose, 17, Sides with Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Following Bitter Divorce

However, Sunday was quick to praise mom Kidman, 58, for being one of the biggest creative inspirations in her life.

She credited Kidman for being instrumental in sparking her interest in modelling, as the Aussie A-lister used to take her daughter to photo shoots as a young child.

Speaking to Elle Australia, Sunday said: "My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life.

"She is a key part of everything I do."

The interview has reportedly rattled Keith, with an insider telling New Idea that he is "just numb" over the apparent snub.