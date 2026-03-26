Prince William and Kate Middleton Finally Take the Crown — Inside Their $50Million Coronation Plan as King Charles Languishes on Deathbed

The Prince of Wales seemingly acknowledged his fraught mindset when asked if he'd seen Hamnet.

"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment," he said of watching the emotional drama about grief that won for outstanding British film. "I will save it."

Left unsaid: The BAFTAs appearance came just three days after the stunning arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest followed the U.S. Justice Department's release of emails suggesting Andrew, 66, had passed along confidential government information to disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.

But the Andrew debacle isn't all that's been weighing on William.

As King Charles III's health continues to decline more than two years after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, William and Kate [Middleton] – who a year ago announced her own cancer battle was in remission – are facing an inevitable and, a source told RadarOnline.com, imminent promotion.

The 77-year-old monarch "remains gravely ill and as callous as it may sound, it's only a matter of time before things decline," said the source.

Calls for him to step down are growing, including among palace insiders.

"People are openly saying Charles should do the right thing and abdicate. There's a growing consensus that the family needs to start anew with a clean slate. Having William and Kate in place while His Majesty hands over the reins during a dedicated transitional period makes a whole lot of sense to most people inside The Firm," the source added.