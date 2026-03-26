Prince William and Kate Middleton Finally Take the Crown — Inside Their $50Million Coronation Plan as King Charles Languishes on Deathbed
March 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine appeared every bit the glamorous royal couple as they arrived at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Feb. 22, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But to careful observers, behind their wide smiles and impeccable styling – the Princess of Wales, 44, rewore a diaphanous pink ombre Gucci gown she first donned in 2019, while her husband, 43, coordinated in a berry velvet jacket – there were subtle signs of strain: flashes of furrowed brows, drawn lips and a noticeable lack of their usual supportive touches, body-language expert Judi James observed in one news outlet.
Prince William Under Mounting Royal Pressure
The Prince of Wales seemingly acknowledged his fraught mindset when asked if he'd seen Hamnet.
"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment," he said of watching the emotional drama about grief that won for outstanding British film. "I will save it."
Left unsaid: The BAFTAs appearance came just three days after the stunning arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The arrest followed the U.S. Justice Department's release of emails suggesting Andrew, 66, had passed along confidential government information to disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
But the Andrew debacle isn't all that's been weighing on William.
As King Charles III's health continues to decline more than two years after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, William and Kate [Middleton] – who a year ago announced her own cancer battle was in remission – are facing an inevitable and, a source told RadarOnline.com, imminent promotion.
The 77-year-old monarch "remains gravely ill and as callous as it may sound, it's only a matter of time before things decline," said the source.
Calls for him to step down are growing, including among palace insiders.
"People are openly saying Charles should do the right thing and abdicate. There's a growing consensus that the family needs to start anew with a clean slate. Having William and Kate in place while His Majesty hands over the reins during a dedicated transitional period makes a whole lot of sense to most people inside The Firm," the source added.
Clock is Ticking
Less than three years after Charles' coronation, courtiers are preparing for another one, says the source.
A new report echoed those claims, with insiders telling royals expert Rob Shuter, who previously served as Princess Michael of Kent's publicist, that speculation "about succession timing is no longer hypothetical" and will happen in a matter of months.
As Shuter relayed in his March 2 Naughty But Nice Substack column, a senior courtier revealed "the transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation."
According to another palace insider, Charles "will not be seen as pushed. He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms."
His health remains the great unknown. More practical than morbid, courtiers have been quietly updating plans for Operation London Bridge – the code name for the state funeral and succession protocols that will follow Charles' death – just as they did for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at 96 after a secret battle with bone cancer.
Charles continues to receive the best care, but considering his condition, preparations are already underway. "Assuming everything goes to plan, and he agrees to the terms of his abdication," the source told RadarOnline.com, "William's coronation could happen as soon as this summer."
While the king and his consort, Queen Camilla, 78, enjoyed crowning festivities that U.K. government agencies confirmed cost nearly $100million in 2023 – facing widespread criticism for what many viewed as insensitive extravagance during a cost-of-living crisis – the Prince and Princess of Wales have privately vowed to scale back significantly.
"William and Kate won't want anything as ostentatious when the time comes," said the source.
"There will still be plenty of pomp and splendor, but certainly nowhere near the same level of expenditure. Word is that they'll use half the budget. They're committed to modifying the monarchy and being less frivolous with taxpayer money," especially as grocery and energy bills continue to soar for average Britons.
A Different Kind of King
Some royal watchers believe the shift is already underway. Last fall, Andrew Lownie, author of the 2025 book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, suggested the institution had quietly entered "a transitional period," telling Britain's Channel 4 Charles "is actually very ill and Prince William is beginning to call the shots."
Lownie also noted that the Prince of Wales is "much more ruthless than his father... he can see the huge reputational damage that's being done."
That mindset has seemingly intensified in recent months.
"William and Kate are working harder than ever to preserve the monarchy and ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible in public and behind the scenes," said the source.
"These are unprecedented times. Everyone inside The Firm has been instructed that it's more imperative than ever to keep a calm head and try to rise above all the outside noise engulfing the family right now. Their sheer devotion and passion to the cause is second to none – it's fair to say the royals would be utterly lost without them."
In recent weeks and months, Charles has also taken decisive steps to mitigate the harm done to the monarchy, including stripping Andrew of his royal titles and honors in late 2025 and evicting the former Duke of York from his 30-room Crown Estate mansion, Royal Lodge, in January.
The king also issued an unprecedented statement within hours of his brother's arrest last month, promising authorities "our full and wholehearted support and cooperation" and insisting "the law must take its course."
But many critics believe the damage was already done.
"Charles has become somewhat synonymous with the Andrew story and there's a lot of resentment about how slowly he is perceived to have acted," said the source.
For William, the scandal has long been a source of frustration.
In William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, out March 10, author Russell Myers writes that William urged senior royals to take firmer action against Andrew as early as 2019, following the disgraced prince's disastrous Newsnight interview about his relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.
Power Shifts
"Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now affects everything in the future, William's future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes," a source told Myers. "He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."
As influence inside the palace continues to shift toward the Waleses, another royal is feeling the change. "Camilla is less involved in the big-picture decisions" as William and Middleton's power grows, said the source, confirming "they don't want her wading in."
Tensions between the camps have simmered for years.
"Camilla has a poor relationship with Kate but even more so with William, who's never really cared for his stepmother," added the source, considering she was Charles' mistress during his marriage to William's late mother, Princess Diana.
For William and Middleton, however, the biggest concern is their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
"What matters most is protecting them. And the best way to do that is to protect the monarchy, therefore safeguarding the family's future at the same time," explained the source.
Kate Determined to Avoid 'Spare' Saga
Middleton is determined that all three grow up without the damaging dynamics that plagued previous generations of royals and "spare" heirs like Andrew and William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, 41.
"Even if George will be king, Kate feels passionately that her children all grow into useful, independent people," said the source.
"She would hate for Charlotte or Louis to feel the same sense of insecurity as, say, Harry did growing up. The last thing the family needs is another 'spare' saga."
The stakes for the future king are enormous. Crisis consultant Mark Borkowski recently warned that restoring the monarchy's credibility will depend entirely on William.
"Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state?" Borkowski told the Independent.
"The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders."