EXCLUSIVE: Seedy Truth of Michael Jackson's Neverland and 'Fixation' on Children Resurfaces — And Why It's All More Revolting Than Ever

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking series, which aired this week in the UK, revisits the 2005 California trial in which Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 from a drug overdose, faced charges of alleged child molestation, supplying a minor with alcohol, and false imprisonment.

Michael Jackson 's apparent fixation on children and the murky realities of life inside Neverland have resurfaced in stomach-churning detail with the broadcast of Michael Jackson: The Trial – a four-part documentary that revisits the singer's 2005 criminal case and exposes audio recordings many viewers are only now hearing.

But Channel 4's new documentary on his tormented star client focuses squarely on the allegations and the culture surrounding Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch.

Jackson was acquitted on all counts. The program arrives just weeks before the theatrical release of Michael, a $155million biopic about the late pop star, co-produced by John Branca, Jackson's longtime attorney, who has predicted the film could rival the success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Channel 4 aired the four part documentary 'Michael Jackson: The Trial' in the UK.

Central to the documentary are audio recordings of conversations between Jackson and his self-described spiritual adviser, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, taped between 2000 and 2001.

In one recording included in the series, Jackson says: "If you told me right now, 'Michael, you can never see another child,' I would kill myself... I have nothing else to live for."

A source said, "Hearing those words in Michael's own voice in 2026 now hits very hard. It underscores the depth of his emotional dependency on children and why so many people still find this story so disturbing."

The insider added: "The documentary does not retry the Jackson case, but it forces viewers to confront the atmosphere and the behavior described at the time."