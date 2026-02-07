EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Former PR Agent 'Absolutely Believes Singer Molested Children' — And Claims There Was a 'Cover-Up'

Jackson's second criminal case, which unfolded in Santa Barbara in 2005, centered on allegations by Gavin Arvizo, then 13, who accused the singer of molestation at Neverland Ranch in California.

Jackson was 46 at the time and faced multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit child abduction and false imprisonment. After a four-month trial, he was acquitted on all charges.

The verdict followed an earlier 1993 settlement involving Jordan Chandler, then 13, whose family received a reported $20million to $30million, without any admission of guilt by Jackson.

Amen was 22 when he joined Jackson's team in 2003, following the broadcast of Martin Bashir's Living with Michael Jackson.

In the film, Jackson spoke openly about sharing his bed with children, telling Bashir: "I have slept in a bed with many children… the most loving thing to do is to share your bed with someone."

The comments triggered global outrage and, according to Amen, a frantic internal effort to control damage.