EXCLUSIVE: Drew Carey Death Scare — How Comic Nearly Paid Ultimate Price for Ignoring Symptoms of Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him

"I thought if you had a heart attack, you would go 'ugh' and fall down like a cartoon," said the Price is Right host , 67.

Overweight meat-and-potatoes guy Drew Carey was a heart attack waiting to happen – and when it did, he ignored the symptoms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Drew Carey admitted he ignored 'heart attack symptoms' while jogging in 2001.

But that's not what happened in 2001 while Carey was jogging in a bid to slim down.

"I had a little chest monitor and I was jogging down my street and my heart rate went up to like 160 or something like that, like really crazy, and I was like, 'Oh,' and I felt like numb in my shoulder," he recalled.

Now he realizes he was experiencing "all the things that I read were heart attack symptoms."

But he just thought, "Oh, that's really worrisome. Let me slow down."

He did, but his heart rate continued to shoot up and down.

Carey said he walked home, ordered chili spaghetti for dinner and promised his then-girlfriend he'd call a doctor the next day at work on The Drew Carey Show.

Back on set, "I didn't call the doctor and I did rehearsal and I felt OK," he said.