'She Fell Down On The Job': Megyn Kelly Slams Hoda Kotb for Failing to Probe Distraught 'Today' Co-Star on Alarming New Evidence in Search for Missing Mom Nancy
March 27 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has laid into Today host Hoda Kotb for crying during her tell-all interview with Savannah Guthrie and for failing to properly probe her distraught colleague.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly, 55, has accused Kotb, 61, of wiping away fake tears, saying her behavior was "distracting" and uncalled for.
Lack Of Probing On New Evidence
The political commentator also believes Kotb did not push Guthrie on new evidence she appeared to drop on missing mom Nancy's physical condition while explaining how she and her siblings found the 84-year-old’s $1.4million house after the abduction.
The Today star, 54, noted in the interview that her mother suffered from severe back pain and could not walk far, and revealed that "the doors were propped open."
Speaking on her podcast, Kelly said: "Why would the door be 'propped open?'... I don't understand.
'She Fell Down On The Job'
She then told her guests, security experts James Hamilton, Eric O'Neill and Randy Sutton that she wanted to offer her own "editorial... from a journalistic perspective."
Kelly continued: "With respect, I have to say I think Hoda Kotb fell down on the job, and I don't think she was the woman for the interview.
"They put her out there because they use this as a promotional vehicle. The two are friends, look, 'We're a big family, look at them relating,'" she then claimed of NBC's decision to have Kotb handle the interview.
Kelly also noted that the producers at the Today Show kept Kotb's mic on "for her empathetic sounds and her active listening," which she called "a major distraction" and a "very odd" choice "because normally the network would turn down, hold Hoda’s mic during Savannah’s very compelling answers, especially in an interview this big."
'It Was Not Journalistically Sound'
"The reason they left Hoda's mic open is because I'm telling you, NBC had an agenda here, which was to show you one big, happy family. Look how empathetic she is," Kelly argued, reiterating that the mic was an "inappropriate choice, journalistically, because it served only as a distraction."
But Kelly said her biggest complaint with the interview was that Kotb did not ask any follow-up questions "and therefore it was not journalistically sound."
"She did not ask very basic questions, like, 'What do you mean 'propped open?'" Kelly noted. "That’s it. I'm not talking about you go for the jugular… I mean very basic reportorial ABCs — What does propped open mean?'"
"And the sins got worse as the interview went along," Kelly said. "I objected to how it was handled.
"I'm just being honest. I'm not trying to be petty. I'm trying to be honest about what I saw there and what should have happened in an interview this big," she concluded.
The interview marked the first time Savannah opened up about the investigation into her mother's disappearance and the effect it has had on her family.
At one point in the chat she apologized to her loved ones over fears her fame and fortune sparked Nancy’s abduction.
She said: "My brother, he was in the military, he saw right away what this was. He said: 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom.'
"I said 'Do you think, because of me?'
"He said, 'Sorry sweetie, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."