'She Fell Down On The Job': Megyn Kelly Slams Hoda Kotb for Failing to Probe Distraught 'Today' Co-Star on Alarming New Evidence in Search for Missing Mom Nancy

She then told her guests, security experts James Hamilton, Eric O'Neill and Randy Sutton that she wanted to offer her own "editorial... from a journalistic perspective."

Kelly continued: "With respect, I have to say I think Hoda Kotb fell down on the job, and I don't think she was the woman for the interview.

"They put her out there because they use this as a promotional vehicle. The two are friends, look, 'We're a big family, look at them relating,'" she then claimed of NBC's decision to have Kotb handle the interview.

Kelly also noted that the producers at the Today Show kept Kotb's mic on "for her empathetic sounds and her active listening," which she called "a major distraction" and a "very odd" choice "because normally the network would turn down, hold Hoda’s mic during Savannah’s very compelling answers, especially in an interview this big."