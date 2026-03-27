EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford Oscars Tribute 'Helped Free Barbra Streisand From Years of Stage Fright'
March 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Superstar Barbra Streisand is ready to shake off her longtime stage fright and resume public concert performances for the first time since 2019 after being inspired to sing her heart out to honor her late friend Robert Redford, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Barbra absolutely adored Robert. In many respects, he was the love of her life, and she was utterly devastated when he passed away," an insider confided.
Streisand Honors Redford in Emotional Tribute
According to sources, the turning point came for Streisand when producers for the Academy Awards asked the powerhouse vocalist to lend her pipes to the broadcast's In Memoriam segment, which included a tribute to Redford, her costar in 1973's The Way We Were.
Streisand, 83, and renowned filmmaker Redford, who passed away at age 89 in September 2025, portrayed a married couple in the tearjerker, which spawned her hit tune of the same name.
The singer, who's been married to Hotel star James Brolin since 1998, has always spoken fondly of Redford and admitted being "thrilled" over having once been the hunk's leading lady.
In the book Barbra Streisand: Redefining Beauty, Femininity, and Power, author Neal Gabler asserted the Funny Girl gal had a crush on her handsome castmate and explains, "It was obvious Barbra was just too, too crazy about Bob."
Streisand Plans Concert Comeback After Tribute
That's why, a source explained, Streisand is once again eager to "sing from the heart" for live audiences.
"Amazingly, this whole experience has melted away a lot of Barbra's inhibitions about performing," the insider said. "Her plan is to use it as a catalyst that will relaunch her concert career."
The insider said Streisand was eager for the Oscars to "remind the world" how special Redford was and is taking her inspiration from her talented pal's extraordinary life.
Streisand Embraces Life After Redford Tribute
The insider also noted: "The fact he's given her this extraordinary gift from beyond the grave is more proof to her that he was a truly magical human being who enriched her life more than she can possibly describe."
Another source added: "She wants to make the most of the time she has left, and performing for her fans brings her a huge amount of joy. She's ready for another go."