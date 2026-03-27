EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford Oscars Tribute 'Helped Free Barbra Streisand From Years of Stage Fright'

According to sources, the turning point came for Streisand when producers for the Academy Awards asked the powerhouse vocalist to lend her pipes to the broadcast's In Memoriam segment, which included a tribute to Redford, her costar in 1973's The Way We Were.

Streisand, 83, and renowned filmmaker Redford, who passed away at age 89 in September 2025, portrayed a married couple in the tearjerker, which spawned her hit tune of the same name.

The singer, who's been married to Hotel star James Brolin since 1998, has always spoken fondly of Redford and admitted being "thrilled" over having once been the hunk's leading lady.

In the book Barbra Streisand: Redefining Beauty, Femininity, and Power, author Neal Gabler asserted the Funny Girl gal had a crush on her handsome castmate and explains, "It was obvious Barbra was just too, too crazy about Bob."