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EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Suicide Nightmare — Fears Growing for Diva's Unhinged Son Elijah Blue Allman

chers suicide nightmare elijah blue allman fears
Source: MEGA

Cher's suicide nightmare deepens as fears grow over son Elijah Blue Allman's troubling behavior.

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March 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Cher's beloved child, Elijah Blue Allman, is at the end of his rope and on suicide watch, experts believe, as he slowly rots inside a New Hampshire lock-up without bail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Allman, 49, was jailed after a pair of troubling arrests that came within two days of each other.

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Allman’s Son Faces String of Charges

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Witnesses at St. Paul's School said Elijah Blue Allman acted as an 'unwanted guest' and caused disturbances.
Source: MEGA

Witnesses at St. Paul's School said Elijah Blue Allman acted as an 'unwanted guest' and caused disturbances.

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In the first incident, on Feb. 27, Elijah, whose dad is late rocker Gregg Allman, was slapped with multiple charges – two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct – after rambling around an elite prep school in Concord like a "crackhead," sources said.

Witnesses at St. Paul's School claimed the deadbeat nepo baby was an "unwanted guest" who tried to bully his way into a sorority while decked out in a ratty robe, flirted with female students and even offered a few of them meth.

Two days earlier, he was arrested after "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" at a school, said Elijah broke into a home 35 miles away in Windham with a pair of loppers while the terrified resident took refuge in a closet.

Following the disturbing episode, Elijah, whose wife of 13 years, Marieangela King, 38, left him nearly a year ago, was hit with more charges: felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail.

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Cher May Step In for Son

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Dr. Gilda Carle warned Elijah Blue Allman is 'at the end of his rope' amid incarceration.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Gilda Carle warned Elijah Blue Allman is 'at the end of his rope' amid incarceration.

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At press time, he had not yet obtained counsel, although sources said it will be "very interesting" to see if Cher rides to his rescue by shelling out for a bulldog lawyer.

"She has, for a very long time, wanted to take Elijah back under her wing," said the insider. "This might be her opportunity."

Mental health professionals said Elijah's jailers at Rockingham County Prison should take measures to ensure he does not harm himself, given his erratic behavior in the run-up to his incarceration.

Dr. Gilda Carle, author of Real Men Don't Go Woke, who has not treated Elijah, told RadarOnline.com: "He sounds very much like a man at the end of his rope. Dangerously so."

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