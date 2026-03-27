EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Suicide Nightmare — Fears Growing for Diva's Unhinged Son Elijah Blue Allman

In the first incident, on Feb. 27, Elijah, whose dad is late rocker Gregg Allman, was slapped with multiple charges – two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct – after rambling around an elite prep school in Concord like a "crackhead," sources said.

Witnesses at St. Paul's School claimed the deadbeat nepo baby was an "unwanted guest" who tried to bully his way into a sorority while decked out in a ratty robe, flirted with female students and even offered a few of them meth.

Two days earlier, he was arrested after "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" at a school, said Elijah broke into a home 35 miles away in Windham with a pair of loppers while the terrified resident took refuge in a closet.

Following the disturbing episode, Elijah, whose wife of 13 years, Marieangela King, 38, left him nearly a year ago, was hit with more charges: felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail.