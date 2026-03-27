Hacked Off!: Britney Spears Accuses Fired Bodyguard of Hacking into her Devices and iCloud Account Amid DUI Fallout
March 27 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET
Britney Spears has accused her former bodyguard of hacking into her devices and iCloud account.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer, 44, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the security guard, named Thomas Bunbury, last month, who she sacked in August for allegedly breaching his NDA by communicating with fans and media outlets.
Threatening To Pursue Charges
The star claims Bunbury was able to access her devices and iCloud account without her authorization or consent.
She accuses him of allegedly violating multiple state and federal laws and is threatening to report him to authorities and pursue charges.
According to TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker asked Bunbury to delete any copies he may have made and requested to know whether he had shared any photos, files, or documents.
The alleged hacking reportedly took place after he was fired, with Spears being locked out of her accounts on a number of occasions.
Troubled Singer Breaks Cover
The accusations come after the singer was seen for the first time in public since her arrest in connection with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Newbury Park, California earlier this month.
Spears was pictured shopping at the Malibu Country Mart on Sunday, stopping at a Starbucks while on the outing.
She donned a long brown coat with black sunglasses at the shopping center in the upscale Southern California area.
The recent picture of the Grammy-winning singer, who was arrested on the evening of March 4, was originally posted on the fan page BritneysVault.
Fears Singer Is Being Led Astray
The pop star was released from the Ventura County Jail following the incident, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.
Spears shared a worrying Instagram post before her DUI arrest. The star was seen looking disheveled while dancing in the living room of her Thousand Oaks, California, mansion.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Spears’ erratic behavior has coincided with her falling in with a sketchy crowd since her 13-year legal conservatorship ended in late 2021.
The star’s terrified loved ones are now desperate to snatch her from the jaws of potential danger.
An insider confided: "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady.
A lot of these guys have criminal histories
Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her. These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom."
Sources claim law enforcement is investigating an unknown substance found in Spears’ vehicle following her arrest on suspicion of DUI.
"This could become much bigger than a DUI," one source familiar with the situation said.
The songbird was released from custody within hours and is due back in court on May 4.
Speaking of the blond beauty's new buddies, the insider added: "Unfortunately, she's become very dependent on these creeps, and they've been living off her generosity, with huge amounts of money being spent keeping them around.
"It's plain as day that she's being exploited and manipulated, but it's not as simple as just showing up and removing them because the situation has become intimidating. These are dangerous people," the source added