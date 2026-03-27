Hacked Off!: Britney Spears Accuses Fired Bodyguard of Hacking into her Devices and iCloud Account Amid DUI Fallout

The star claims Bunbury was able to access her devices and iCloud account without her authorization or consent.

She accuses him of allegedly violating multiple state and federal laws and is threatening to report him to authorities and pursue charges.

According to TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker asked Bunbury to delete any copies he may have made and requested to know whether he had shared any photos, files, or documents.

The alleged hacking reportedly took place after he was fired, with Spears being locked out of her accounts on a number of occasions.