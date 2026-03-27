EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Rips Lid Off Probe at Jeffrey Epstein's Ranch as Cops Swoop to Hunt for Corpses

Included in the millions of files was a November 2019 email received by a local radio host, Eddy Aragon, three months after Epstein's death, claiming "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G," referring to Epstein's partner-in-grime, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

"This is way beyond just burying bodies at Zorro Ranch. This is something far more macabre and strange than you think or have thought of," Aragon recently told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.

The pedophile millionaire plotted to use the ranch as a baby factory to seed the Earth with more perfect humans, according to reports. He also allegedly buried the victims of deadly sex games there, filmed horrific child porn and had a bizarre labyrinthine garden that is now a massive hole in the ground.

The 33,000-square-foot compound – which sits on 7,600 acres – had previously not been subject to the same level of scrutiny as Epstein's other properties in New York, South Florida and the Caribbean.