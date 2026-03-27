EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Rips Lid Off Probe at Jeffrey Epstein's Ranch as Cops Swoop to Hunt for Corpses
March 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Authorities have turned their attention away from Epstein Island and zeroed in on the late pedophile's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On March 9, a search was launched at Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling former property after allegations surrounding the estate were included in files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Epstein Ranch Horror Claims Shock Investigators
Included in the millions of files was a November 2019 email received by a local radio host, Eddy Aragon, three months after Epstein's death, claiming "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G," referring to Epstein's partner-in-grime, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.
"This is way beyond just burying bodies at Zorro Ranch. This is something far more macabre and strange than you think or have thought of," Aragon recently told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.
The pedophile millionaire plotted to use the ranch as a baby factory to seed the Earth with more perfect humans, according to reports. He also allegedly buried the victims of deadly sex games there, filmed horrific child porn and had a bizarre labyrinthine garden that is now a massive hole in the ground.
The 33,000-square-foot compound – which sits on 7,600 acres – had previously not been subject to the same level of scrutiny as Epstein's other properties in New York, South Florida and the Caribbean.
Epstein Ranch Probe Reopened Amid Outcry
But following the release of troves of federal government files related to the convicted sex trafficker, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez ordered the reopening of the state's criminal investigation into the property, which he said closed in 2019 at the request of federal prosecutors.
"I just feel very gratified that it seems like the New Mexico Department of Justice has been responsive to the mounting calls in our state for someone finally to go out to that property – both the state and the private part of the ranch – and, you know, look for evidence, gather evidence," said Stephanie Garcia Richard, New Mexico's commissioner of public lands.
Apart from the criminal inquiry, the state's House of Representatives in February voted to create a bipartisan committee called the Truth Commission to look into allegations of criminal activity surrounding the ranch.
The commission has the power to issue subpoenas and compel the attendance of witnesses at its hearings.
Long-Ignored Epstein Ranch Questions Finally Addressed
"What should have been done years ago is now underway, and we are grateful that the people of New Mexico – and survivors everywhere – are finally being heard," the commission said. "For years, this property has stood as a symbol of unanswered questions."
Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch, which is about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, in 1993 from former Democratic Gov. Bruce King and built a hilltop mansion with a private runway.
The property was sold by Epstein's estate in 2023 – with proceeds going toward creditors – to the family of Don Huffines, a candidate in Texas for state comptroller who recently won the Republican primary.
"The New Mexico Department of Justice appreciates the cooperation of the current property owners," the agency said in a statement. Prosecutors "will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors and follow the facts wherever they lead."