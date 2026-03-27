EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Death Shocker — Former Prez, 83, 'Has Only 6 Months to Live' as 'Health Spirals Downwards'

Those dreadful concerns – first reported by The Washington Post – come only weeks after the former commander-in-sleep appeared shriveled and skeletal at the Jan. 5 funeral for Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg, who tragically died at the age of 35 from acute myeloid leukemia.

Biden, who was America's oldest-ever president, and his aides insist he is doing well and is busy on a number of projects as he undergoes radiation and hormone treatments.

"But he's not in good shape," one ex-Democratic operative told RadarOnline.com.

Sources note the five-year mortality rate for Biden's type of cancer – after spreading to the bones – is high, with the average patient living only two to three years.

And as reported, questions have swirled over the timing of Biden's diagnosis – with one physician, Dr. Steven Quay, saying it typically takes five to seven years for prostate cancer to spread to the bones.

Dr. Steven Quay said Joe was likely ill during his presidency.