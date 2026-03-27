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EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Death Shocker — Former Prez, 83, 'Has Only 6 Months to Live' as 'Health Spirals Downwards'

joe biden death shocker months to live
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden's death shocker claims former prez, 83, has 6 months to live as health spirals downward.

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March 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Cancer-ridden Joe Biden is running out of time, with medical evidence suggesting the ex-president now may have less than six months to live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Less than a year after the ailing 83-year-old shocked the world by revealing he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, pals whisper he looks worse than ever, and the illness appears to be taking an agonizing toll.

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Fears Grow Over Biden’s Health Decline

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Dr. Steven Quay questioned Joe Biden's cancer timeline as aides insisted he is 'doing well.'
Source: MEGA

Dr. Steven Quay questioned Joe Biden's cancer timeline as aides insisted he is 'doing well.'

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Those dreadful concerns – first reported by The Washington Post – come only weeks after the former commander-in-sleep appeared shriveled and skeletal at the Jan. 5 funeral for Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg, who tragically died at the age of 35 from acute myeloid leukemia.

Biden, who was America's oldest-ever president, and his aides insist he is doing well and is busy on a number of projects as he undergoes radiation and hormone treatments.

"But he's not in good shape," one ex-Democratic operative told RadarOnline.com.

Sources note the five-year mortality rate for Biden's type of cancer – after spreading to the bones – is high, with the average patient living only two to three years.

And as reported, questions have swirled over the timing of Biden's diagnosis – with one physician, Dr. Steven Quay, saying it typically takes five to seven years for prostate cancer to spread to the bones.

Dr. Steven Quay said Joe was likely ill during his presidency.

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Biden Illness May Date Back Years

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A top physician said Biden could have as little as six months to live after dropping out of the 2024 race against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

A top physician said Biden could have as little as six months to live after dropping out of the 2024 race against Donald Trump.

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Quay, who has not treated Biden, added it is "highly likely" Biden was ill during his sole term and secretly treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). That treatment, he noted, results in symptoms like cognitive decline, muscle loss and falling – which Joe displayed while in office.

"I think he's had it a long time, already," said one Democratic source, "and survival at this point is measured in months rather than years."

Joe has also been beset by a host of other maladies and illnesses. As readers recalled, RadarOnline.com was among the first to call attention to the ex-president's apparent cognitive decline, noting how he forgot the names of his closest confidants and struggled to hold a conversation.

Several times during his lone term, he seemed to wander off.

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Biden’s Health Crisis Turns Dire

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Dr. Stuart Fischer warned Biden's cancer can severely impact heart and brain function.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer warned Biden's cancer can severely impact heart and brain function.

The doddering Dem also had skin lesions removed in September and reportedly has battled other health woes, such as nerve damage from peripheral neuropathy, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation (AFib) and potential brain damage from two prior strokes.

Now, a top physician RadarOnline.com Joe – who was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate against future president Donald Trump – could have as little as six months to live, given how long he has likely been battling the cancer.

"Cancer is a hypermetabolic state, eating up a lot of calories and making the person gaunt and exhausted and low on oxygen, and those things, in turn, can affect the heart and the brain," said Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of Little Book of Big Medical Emergencies.

"The grim reaper may indeed be loitering on Mr. Biden's doorstep."

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