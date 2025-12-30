Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Dead at 35: Tatiana Schlossberg Dies Weeks After Announcing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis In Heartbreaking Essay
Dec. 30 2025, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg has died at age 35, five weeks after publishing an essay revealing she had a terminal form of leukemia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," her family shared in an Instagram post, signed "George, Edwin, and Josephine Moran," who are Schlossberg's husband and two children. In addition, it was signed by her father, mother, and two siblings, "Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose, and Rory," while showing a smiling Tatiana looking out to sea.
Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Tatiana revealed the spread of her disease in a November 22 New Yorker essay titled The Battle With My Blood, causing some to say the infamous Kennedy curse was alive and well to strike someone so young.
The Yale and Oxford-educated journalist heartbreakingly described how shortly after giving birth to her daughter in May 2024, "my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange."
Tatiana's white-blood-cell count was dangerously high, and her doctor told her, "It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, or it could be leukemia," as she and her husband were in disbelief that it could be cancer.
She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation. The type of blood cancer is typically found in much older patients.
Bone Marrow Transplant
Tatiana described herself as "actually one of the healthiest people I knew," swimming a mile in the pool the day before giving birth and regularly running up to 10 miles in New York's Central Park.
"I had a son whom I loved more than anything, and a newborn I needed to take care of. This could not possibly be my life," she recalled, referring to then-two-year-old son Edwin and her daughter Josephine.
After Tatiana underwent at-home chemotherapy, her sister, Rose, 37, and brother, Jack, 32, were tested to find out if they would be matches for a bone marrow transplant. Rose was able to give her sibling healthy blood-forming stem cells.
The transplant put Tatiana's cancer in remission, and she began another round of chemotherapy before it returned. Another transplant from an unrelated donor failed to keep the cancer at bay.
Heartbreak Over Her Young Children
After learning she had at most a year to live, Tatiana's thoughts turned to her two young children, whom she wouldn't get to watch grow up.
"My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears," she wrote of her little boy.
"I didn't ever really get to take care of my daughter," she confessed about the child whose birth led to Tatiana finding out she had leukemia.
She shared, "I couldn't change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her, all because of the risk of infection after my transplants. I was gone for almost half of her first year of life. I don't know who, really, she thinks I am, and whether she will feel or remember, when I am gone, that I am her mother."
Kennedy Curse Strikes Again
Tatiana discussed how her cancer had become the latest tragedy to hit her famous family.
Her grandfather, the late President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in November 2023. His namesake son and Tatiana's uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., died when the small plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in July 1999, killing him, his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette.
"For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry," she wrote about her terminal cancer. "Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it."