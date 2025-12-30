Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Dead at 35: Tatiana Schlossberg Dies Weeks After Announcing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis In Heartbreaking Essay

Tatiana revealed the spread of her disease in a November 22 New Yorker essay titled The Battle With My Blood, causing some to say the infamous Kennedy curse was alive and well to strike someone so young.

The Yale and Oxford-educated journalist heartbreakingly described how shortly after giving birth to her daughter in May 2024, "my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange."

Tatiana's white-blood-cell count was dangerously high, and her doctor told her, "It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, or it could be leukemia," as she and her husband were in disbelief that it could be cancer.

She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation. The type of blood cancer is typically found in much older patients.