EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — More Links Revealed Between Jeffrey Epstein and Monstrous Pedophile 'Who Gifted Sex Trafficker One of His Victim's Eyeballs'

The papers show a woman stated she attended the "disgusting" event, where now-dead TV star pedophile Savile was the evening's entertainment. She claims she heard people saying kids were being trafficked to America. It's according to two interviews from February and March 2021.

The woman said she "went to a trade show" that was "really awful" in New Orleans, attended by two of Epstein's powerful pals.

The files say: "Jimmy Savile was the entertainment for the night. When asked why it was disgusting, she explained that it was disgusting because she was in a room full of perverted men."

A report on another interview said the woman heard "the same people" who were "having parties with Savile" talking about children being sent from Switzerland to America.

Former U.K. television presenter Savile, who died in 2011 aged 84, is believed to have targeted around 500 victims.

It comes after Radar revealed Epstein was feared to have secretly stuck an eyeball taken from one of Savile's victims and included it in one of his art installations.