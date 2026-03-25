EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Bad Crowd — Sources Reveal Singer's Sketchy Friends are Steering Her Into Trouble
March 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Toxic singer Britney Spears has fallen in with a sketchy crowd since her 13-year legal conservatorship ended in late 2021 – and now the troubled hitmaker's terrified loved ones are desperate to snatch her from the jaws of potential danger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider confided: "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories. Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her. These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom."
Spears DUI Case Could Escalate
Spears, 44, was recently arrested in Ventura County, Calif., on suspicion of DUI – and sources said law enforcement is investigating an unknown substance found in her vehicle.
"This could become much bigger than a DUI," one source familiar with the situation said.
The songbird was released from custody within hours and is due back in court on May 4.
Speaking of the blond beauty's new buddies, the insider added: "Unfortunately, she's become very dependent on these creeps, and they've been living off her generosity, with huge amounts of money being spent keeping them around.
Fears Britney Spears Being Exploited
"It's plain as day that she's being exploited and manipulated, but it's not as simple as just showing up and removing them because the situation has become intimidating. These are dangerous people," the source added.
Sources said that Spears fired her sobriety coaches and security guards in the weeks before her arrest – and before that run-in with the law, insiders reveal police were called to the chart-topper's California crib a staggering 14 times since January 2024.
Fears Grow Over Britney’s Dangerous Situation
According to the insider, among Spears' nearest and dearest, "there's real fear about what could happen if they try to intervene without some kind of protection."
The insider added: "At this point, the talk among those closest to her is about organizing a proper rescue operation to get Britney away from this crowd because everyone agrees the environment she's in now is dangerous and completely unsustainable."