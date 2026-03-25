EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Bad Crowd — Sources Reveal Singer's Sketchy Friends are Steering Her Into Trouble

Toxic singer Britney Spears has fallen in with a sketchy crowd since her 13-year legal conservatorship ended in late 2021 – and now the troubled hitmaker's terrified loved ones are desperate to snatch her from the jaws of potential danger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider confided: "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories. Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her. These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom."