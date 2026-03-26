Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Will Be 'Terrified' After TV Star Daughter Savannah's Tear-Jerking 'Today' Interview, Claims Ex-FBI Agent — 'The Entire Country is Looking for Them'

A preview clip of Savannah's interview was released on Wednesday, March 25, followed by a longer segment on Thursday this week.

Speaking about the influence of Savannah's tell-all chat, Pack said: "This interview doesn’t hurt the investigation. What it does is keep Nancy’s name in the news at the exact moment national attention starts to drift. The whole country has been praying for this family.

"Every time Savannah speaks, somebody sitting on information hopefully gets a little closer to picking up the phone."

Pack goes on to explain how the kidnapper now has "the FBI, a million-dollar reward, and the entire country looking for them."