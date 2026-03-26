Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Will Be 'Terrified' After TV Star Daughter Savannah's Tear-Jerking 'Today' Interview, Claims Ex-FBI Agent — 'The Entire Country is Looking for Them'
March 26 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper will be "terrified" after Savannah Guthrie's TV interview, claims a former FBI agent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host’s emotional interview with colleague Hoda Kotb will throw more spotlight onto the case, which is likely to "scare" her abductors, according to Jason Pack.
'Somebody Is A Little Closer To Picking UpThe Phone'
A preview clip of Savannah's interview was released on Wednesday, March 25, followed by a longer segment on Thursday this week.
Speaking about the influence of Savannah's tell-all chat, Pack said: "This interview doesn’t hurt the investigation. What it does is keep Nancy’s name in the news at the exact moment national attention starts to drift. The whole country has been praying for this family.
"Every time Savannah speaks, somebody sitting on information hopefully gets a little closer to picking up the phone."
Pack goes on to explain how the kidnapper now has "the FBI, a million-dollar reward, and the entire country looking for them."
'They Have Been Scared For Two Months'
He told PageSix: "In my experience, suspects who have done something like this are usually terrified. They have been scared for two months. Every knock on the door. Every slow-moving car.
"They are waiting on that one tip that leads law enforcement straight to their doorstep and finally tells the world what happened to Miss Nancy."
Pack sees Savannah as a "daughter who loves her mother."
"This isn't necessarily a law-enforcement strategy," Pack says of the Today interview. "This is what grief looks like. It’s a family carrying something too heavy to hold alone, and a woman who decided she was done holding it in silence.
"Think about who she chose to sit down with. Hoda Kotb. Her friend. Her colleague. Someone she trusts with her life. Savannah didn’t walk into a press conference."
He added, "She walked into a safe space and let herself be human. That’s what grief looks like when it finally gets room to breathe."
Emotional Tell-All Interview
Savannah apologized to her family in Thursday’s sit-down, believing her fame and fortune sparked Nancy's kidnapping.
The broadcast journalist told how speaking to her brother, Camron, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her worst fears that her profile was a major factor behind Nancy's disappearance.
She said: "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."
The 54-year-old added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.
"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry."
She also slammed claims members of her own family may have been involved in missing mom Nancy's disappearance, adding, "It piles pain upon pain. There are no words.
"I don't understand, I'll never understand, and no one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law."
"No one protected my mom more than my brother," Savannah added. "We love her, and she is our shining light. She's our matriarch. She's all we have."