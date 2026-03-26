Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Will Be 'Terrified' After TV Star Daughter Savannah's Tear-Jerking 'Today' Interview, Claims Ex-FBI Agent — 'The Entire Country is Looking for Them'

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today/YouTube

A former FBI agent believes Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper will be 'terrified' after Savannah Guthrie's TV interview.

March 26 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper will be "terrified" after Savannah Guthrie's TV interview, claims a former FBI agent.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host’s emotional interview with colleague Hoda Kotb will throw more spotlight onto the case, which is likely to "scare" her abductors, according to Jason Pack.

Article continues below advertisement

'Somebody Is A Little Closer To Picking UpThe Phone'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today/YouTube

Ex-FBI agent Jason Pack claims Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' interview will attract more eyes on the case.

Article continues below advertisement

A preview clip of Savannah's interview was released on Wednesday, March 25, followed by a longer segment on Thursday this week.

Speaking about the influence of Savannah's tell-all chat, Pack said: "This interview doesn’t hurt the investigation. What it does is keep Nancy’s name in the news at the exact moment national attention starts to drift. The whole country has been praying for this family.

"Every time Savannah speaks, somebody sitting on information hopefully gets a little closer to picking up the phone."

Pack goes on to explain how the kidnapper now has "the FBI, a million-dollar reward, and the entire country looking for them."

Article continues below advertisement

'They Have Been Scared For Two Months'

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @Today;YouTube

Savannah Guthrie is a 'woman done with holding it in silence' says Pack.

Article continues below advertisement

He told PageSix: "In my experience, suspects who have done something like this are usually terrified. They have been scared for two months. Every knock on the door. Every slow-moving car.

"They are waiting on that one tip that leads law enforcement straight to their doorstep and finally tells the world what happened to Miss Nancy."

Pack sees Savannah as a "daughter who loves her mother."

"This isn't necessarily a law-enforcement strategy," Pack says of the Today interview. "This is what grief looks like. It’s a family carrying something too heavy to hold alone, and a woman who decided she was done holding it in silence.

"Think about who she chose to sit down with. Hoda Kotb. Her friend. Her colleague. Someone she trusts with her life. Savannah didn’t walk into a press conference."

He added, "She walked into a safe space and let herself be human. That’s what grief looks like when it finally gets room to breathe."

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Tell-All Interview

Source: @today;youtube

Savannah Guthrie broke down while speaking to Hoda Kotb.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar

Disgraced Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Final Appearance in Family Holiday Video Emerges — After Shocking Arrests on Molestation and Child Endangerment Charges

Ernie Yarbrough

Gun Tragedy at Alabama Lawmaker's Home — Ernie Yarbrough's 6-Year-Old Son Accidentally Shoots Teen Brother

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah apologized to her family in Thursday’s sit-down, believing her fame and fortune sparked Nancy's kidnapping.

The broadcast journalist told how speaking to her brother, Camron, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her worst fears that her profile was a major factor behind Nancy's disappearance.

She said: "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."

The 54-year-old added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.

"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

She also slammed claims members of her own family may have been involved in missing mom Nancy's disappearance, adding, "It piles pain upon pain. There are no words.

"I don't understand, I'll never understand, and no one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law."

"No one protected my mom more than my brother," Savannah added. "We love her, and she is our shining light. She's our matriarch. She's all we have."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.