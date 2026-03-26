'It Piles Pain Upon Pain': Savannah Guthrie Hits Out at 'Unbearable' Claims Members of her Own Family Were Behind Mom Nancy's Disappearance

The TV host says herself and sister Annie went into panic mode after discovering Nancy had gone missing from her home.

They initially believed she may have suffered a medical episode in the night, but quickly realized something more sinister was at play.

She explained: "Her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things, and it just didn't make any sense.

"I started calling the hospitals and the police were there and talking to her at the same time and it was just chaos, and disbelief."

Guthrie said her family saw the doors to Nancy's home propped open and began to wonder whether a crew of paramedics had stretchered her away.

But the sight of her phone and purse — as well as blood drops on the doorstep — confirmed her worst fears.

Asked about the doorbell camera footage of her mother's likely abductor, Guthrie said: "It's just absolutely terrifying. And I can't imagine that is who she saw standing over her bed.

"I can't. It's too much."