'It Piles Pain Upon Pain': Savannah Guthrie Hits Out at 'Unbearable' Claims Members of her Own Family Were Behind Mom Nancy's Disappearance
March 26 2026, Updated 9:19 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie has slammed claims members of her own family may have been involved in missing mom Nancy's disappearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host, 54, described the accusations as “unbearable” during an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb on Thursday.
'Nobody Took Better Care Of Her'
The TV host’s beloved mom, 84, was last seen on January 31 and during the search for the grandmother, conspiracy theories have swirled regarding whether her children may have been behind the abduction — namely Guthrie’s brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
On the claims, Guthrie said: "It piles pain upon pain. There are no words.
"I don't understand, I'll never understand, and no one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law.
"No one protected my mom more than my brother. We love her and she is our shining light. She's our matriarch. She's all we have."
'It's Just Absolutely Terrifying'
The TV host says herself and sister Annie went into panic mode after discovering Nancy had gone missing from her home.
They initially believed she may have suffered a medical episode in the night, but quickly realized something more sinister was at play.
She explained: "Her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things, and it just didn't make any sense.
"I started calling the hospitals and the police were there and talking to her at the same time and it was just chaos, and disbelief."
Guthrie said her family saw the doors to Nancy's home propped open and began to wonder whether a crew of paramedics had stretchered her away.
But the sight of her phone and purse — as well as blood drops on the doorstep — confirmed her worst fears.
Asked about the doorbell camera footage of her mother's likely abductor, Guthrie said: "It's just absolutely terrifying. And I can't imagine that is who she saw standing over her bed.
"I can't. It's too much."
Ransom Notes Were Real
Guthrie said she believed two ransom notes sent after Nancy's abduction were real. She said those were the ones her family responded to via video.
She conceded that others sent were likely fake, saying: "A person that would send a fake ransom note has to look deeply at themselves... a family in pain."
Elsewhere in the interview, Guthrie apologized to her family over fears her fame and fortune may have sparked Nancy's abduction.
Guthrie told how speaking to her brother Camron, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her worst fears that her profile was a major factor behind Nancy's disappearance.
She said: "I just said 'do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."
Guthrie added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.
"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry.
"I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry."
Despite the Guthries offering a $1million reward for information, there has been little movement in the investigation.
No suspect has been identified and announcements of potential clues — including discarded gloves — have not led to further progress.
In her first interview since Nancy's abduction, Guthrie said that "someone needs to do the right thing" and come forward with information to help the investigation.