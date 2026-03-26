EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's X-Rated Shocker — How Future Queen is 'Bombarded With Filthy Mail on Daily Basis'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Catherine is facing a disturbing surge of explicit and hostile letters – with insiders claiming royal mail rooms are increasingly filled with "stalker-style" messages targeting the future queen on a near-daily basis. The 44-year-old Princess of Wales, formerly known as Kate Middleton, has long been a focus of intense public attention, but concerns have grown in recent years about the volume and tone of correspondence being sent to royal residences.

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Source: MEGA Princess Catherine is facing a surge of explicit and hostile letters.

Security teams, including the U.K.'s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, have historically monitored hundreds of individuals considered potential risks to senior royals, particularly during high-profile moments such as pregnancies, public appearances, and major family events. The specialist unit, made up of police officers, mental health professionals, and analysts, works to identify and manage individuals whose behavior may escalate into threats.

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'Stalker-Like' Mail Received

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Source: Natalie Runnerstrom/UNSPLASH Royal mail rooms are said to receive 'stalker-style' messages on a near-daily basis.

A source familiar with royal operations said: "The scale of correspondence Catherine receives is enormous, and while much of it is supportive, there is a deeply troubling subset that is inappropriate, obsessive, or outright disturbing. "Staff working in the mail rooms are encountering letters that cross boundaries in ways that can only be described as stalker-like." The insider added: "Some of these messages are not just intrusive but explicitly graphic or hostile in tone, and they are coming in almost daily, with some of them flagged immediately and handled under strict security protocols."

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Stalking Risk Linked to Public Visibility

Source: MEGA Threats often intensify during periods of high visibility for the future queen.

"There has been a noticeable increase in this type of material during periods when Catherine is particularly visible or in the spotlight," the source noted. "The mail rooms can become saturated with letters that are fixated, delusional, or aggressive, and it requires constant monitoring to ensure nothing slips through the net." Another insider said, "What people do not see is the level of scrutiny that goes into filtering this correspondence. There are teams trained to assess risk, and anything that raises concern is escalated quickly." Historically, Buckingham Palace has received thousands of letters each year from members of the public, with a small but significant proportion linked to individuals experiencing mental health issues or exhibiting fixated behavior. Experts note around 40 percent of Britain's most serious stalking cases involve an obsession with public figures, including members of the Royal Family.

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Ex-Met Chief Warns of Fixated Risks

Source: MEGA Most royal correspondence remains supportive and full of praise for the Princess of Wales.

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Dai Davies, former head of royal protection for the Metropolitan Police, has previously warned such threats often intensify around major life events. He said: "They give rise to a greater likelihood of an incident. If you look back through history, the greatest threat to the Royal family, apart from the IRA, has been fixated individuals. "Prevention is one of the key areas because in about 70 percent of cases where there have been attacks, the fixated person has indicated before the incident that they are going to do something." Those close to Catherine said the issue of disturbing mail addressed to her remains an almost constant background concern.

Source: MEGA Former protection head Dai Davies warned that fixated individuals are a top threat.