EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's X-Rated Shocker — How Future Queen is 'Bombarded With Filthy Mail on Daily Basis'
March 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Catherine is facing a disturbing surge of explicit and hostile letters – with insiders claiming royal mail rooms are increasingly filled with "stalker-style" messages targeting the future queen on a near-daily basis.
The 44-year-old Princess of Wales, formerly known as Kate Middleton, has long been a focus of intense public attention, but concerns have grown in recent years about the volume and tone of correspondence being sent to royal residences.
Security teams, including the U.K.'s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, have historically monitored hundreds of individuals considered potential risks to senior royals, particularly during high-profile moments such as pregnancies, public appearances, and major family events.
The specialist unit, made up of police officers, mental health professionals, and analysts, works to identify and manage individuals whose behavior may escalate into threats.
'Stalker-Like' Mail Received
A source familiar with royal operations said: "The scale of correspondence Catherine receives is enormous, and while much of it is supportive, there is a deeply troubling subset that is inappropriate, obsessive, or outright disturbing.
"Staff working in the mail rooms are encountering letters that cross boundaries in ways that can only be described as stalker-like."
The insider added: "Some of these messages are not just intrusive but explicitly graphic or hostile in tone, and they are coming in almost daily, with some of them flagged immediately and handled under strict security protocols."
Stalking Risk Linked to Public Visibility
"There has been a noticeable increase in this type of material during periods when Catherine is particularly visible or in the spotlight," the source noted. "The mail rooms can become saturated with letters that are fixated, delusional, or aggressive, and it requires constant monitoring to ensure nothing slips through the net."
Another insider said, "What people do not see is the level of scrutiny that goes into filtering this correspondence. There are teams trained to assess risk, and anything that raises concern is escalated quickly."
Historically, Buckingham Palace has received thousands of letters each year from members of the public, with a small but significant proportion linked to individuals experiencing mental health issues or exhibiting fixated behavior. Experts note around 40 percent of Britain's most serious stalking cases involve an obsession with public figures, including members of the Royal Family.
Ex-Met Chief Warns of Fixated Risks
Dai Davies, former head of royal protection for the Metropolitan Police, has previously warned such threats often intensify around major life events.
He said: "They give rise to a greater likelihood of an incident. If you look back through history, the greatest threat to the Royal family, apart from the IRA, has been fixated individuals.
"Prevention is one of the key areas because in about 70 percent of cases where there have been attacks, the fixated person has indicated before the incident that they are going to do something."
Those close to Catherine said the issue of disturbing mail addressed to her remains an almost constant background concern.
A friend said, "The truth of the matter is that Catherine's role inevitably draws a very wide spectrum of attention. Alongside the admiration and goodwill she receives, there is also a more troubling side, from individuals whose interest becomes intrusive, obsessive, or simply inappropriate.
"It is an unavoidable part of living so publicly, but that does not make it any less unsettling when it happens."
"Catherine understands that visibility comes with scrutiny, but there are moments when that attention crosses a line into something far more uncomfortable," the pal continued. "It is not just about being recognized or followed in the press - it is also about dealing with individuals whose behavior can feel unpredictable, and at times, deeply unsettling."
Palace aides told us security teams continue to monitor individuals deemed high risk for royals. They are understood to be conducting welfare checks and working with health services to reduce the likelihood of escalation in any disturbed individual's behavior after they have been flagged as a potential risk.
Officials emphasize most correspondence sent to the royal mail room is harmless and full of praise, but admit the persistence of more extreme messages underscores the "unique challenges" faced by high-profile public figures.