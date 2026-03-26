Emotional Savannah Guthrie Shares Haunting New Clues from the Night Mom Nancy Was Snatched Out of Bed — 'Blood on Floor, Open Doors, Medicine Left Behind'

With the search for Nancy nearing its second month, Savannah shared her grief with her friend and Today show co-host Hoda Kotb.

After Nancy failed to show up for church on Sunday, February 1, family members went to check on her. At first, Savannah said their concern was that Nancy had had a health issue.

"We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night, and that somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open, and that didn’t make any sense," she told Kotb in her first interview since the kidnapping, the first part of which aired on Thursday.

"We thought maybe they came, and there was a stretcher, and they took her out the back. But her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things. And it just didn’t make any sense."