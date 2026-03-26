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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Emotional Savannah Guthrie Shares Haunting New Clues from the Night Mom Nancy Was Snatched Out of Bed — 'Blood on Floor, Open Doors, Medicine Left Behind'

Savannah Guthrie blood stains
Source: nbc, @brianentin/X

Savannah Guthrie detailed the chilling scene outside mom Nancy's home the night she was taken.

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March 26 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie knew right away something was wrong the night her elderly mother, Nancy, was kidnapped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The NBC anchor, who has not given up the search for her missing mom, detailed the haunting scene outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home the moment they arrived.

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What Savannah Saw

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savannah guthrie
Source: nbc

Guthrie broke down in tears as she gave her first interview since the kidnapping.

With the search for Nancy nearing its second month, Savannah shared her grief with her friend and Today show co-host Hoda Kotb.

After Nancy failed to show up for church on Sunday, February 1, family members went to check on her. At first, Savannah said their concern was that Nancy had had a health issue.

"We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night, and that somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open, and that didn’t make any sense," she told Kotb in her first interview since the kidnapping, the first part of which aired on Thursday.

"We thought maybe they came, and there was a stretcher, and they took her out the back. But her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things. And it just didn’t make any sense."

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Nancy 'Did Not Leave on Her Own'

nancy guthrie missing.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

The family quickly ruled out the possibility that the grandmother had left on her own.

"On a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not," Savannah continued. "So there wasn’t a wander off.

"And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep. And the Ring camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, 'This, this is not OK. Something is very wrong here.'"

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Little Progress Made

guthrie family
Source: @savannnahguthrie/instagram

Her family has offered a $1miillion reward for information.

Nancy has not been seen since. Despite the Guthries' offering a $ 1million reward for information, there has been little progress in the investigation.

A suspect has yet to be identified, as investigators continue to pore over what little evidence they have, including the door camera video of a suspect covered in a ski mask and gloves.

Asked about the doorbell camera footage of her mother's likely abductor, Guthrie said: "It's just absolutely terrifying. And I can't imagine that is who she saw standing over her bed.

"I can't. It's too much."

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Holding on to Hope

savannah and nancy guthrie
Source: nbc

Savannah still has hope her mom will come home.

Still, Savannah and her family continue to hold on to hope that someone somewhere knows something, and that their missing mom is safe.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," she said. "We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.

Guthrie said she is "holding onto faith" that her mother will be found, and despite no sign of her in over eight weeks, said she "still believes."

"I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

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