EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Meghan Markle is Considering a Full-Time Return to Acting
March 26 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be preparing a return to acting, and insiders have told RadarOnline.com it's because the Duchess of Sussex has "nowhere else to turn" after a series of stalled media ventures and scaled-back deals.
The 44-year-old former Suits actor stepped away from Hollywood following her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry, 41, but recent developments surrounding the couple's business partnerships have reignited speculation about a showbiz comeback for the mom-of-two.
Duchess Eyeing Acting Comeback
Markle's multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix has shifted to a less lucrative first-look arrangement, while her Spotify partnership ended after a single podcast series. Amid those changes, figures within the entertainment industry, including actor Eric Roberts and his wife, Eliza Roberts, have publicly encouraged her to return to the screen.
A source close to Markle told us: "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities.
"Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."
The insider added, "It is not just about passion; there is a practical element to it. She needs to reestablish momentum, and right now, acting is where she has the clearest route back.
"People around Meghan would say this is less about choice and more about necessity. The reality is that other ventures have not unfolded as expected, and she is recalibrating. Returning to acting offers structure, visibility, and the potential for stability that have been missing."
"There is an understanding that she may not have the same range of options she once did. In that sense, going back to what she knows best is being seen as the most realistic move available to her," the source noted.
'Suits' Star Predicts Mind Blowing Performance
Eric, who previously worked with Markle on Suits, spoke enthusiastically about her potential comeback to the screen. He said, "She will come back."
He added, "It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing."
Eliza noted, "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very (alluring.) Her making love with another man, that was just - they have never seen anything like that. She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much.
"Women don't give up their jobs for marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she would be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting."
Eric added, "I think she should come back. I think she will come back. And I think she is going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."
New Roles Signal Career Turning Point
In recent years, Markle and Harry have faced criticism over the output of their high-profile deals, including their reported $20million Spotify agreement and their Netflix partnership, which saw several planned projects fail to materialize. Industry figures have questioned the couple's ability to translate their global profile into consistent content.
Despite those challenges, Markle has maintained a presence in entertainment circles, including filming a reported cameo as herself in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends, starring Brie Larson and Lily Collins. There is also speculation she could revisit her role as Rachel Zane in Suits if a revival of the show were ever to materialize, following renewed interest in the series.
A friend said, "Meghan continues to have Harry firmly in her corner, and there is little doubt among those close to them that he will support whatever direction she chooses to take next.
"He has always been aligned with her showbiz ambitions so far, and that has not changed, especially at a time when the stakes feel higher."
They added: "There is a clear sense that this is a turning point for her. Going back into acting is not simply about picking up where she left off or revisiting a former chapter; it is being viewed as a decisive step toward reshaping her path ahead. For Meghan, this move is about establishing stability and redefining what the next phase of her life and career will look like."