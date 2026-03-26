EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Meghan Markle is Considering a Full-Time Return to Acting

In recent years, Markle and Harry have faced criticism over the output of their high-profile deals, including their reported $20million Spotify agreement and their Netflix partnership, which saw several planned projects fail to materialize. Industry figures have questioned the couple's ability to translate their global profile into consistent content.

Despite those challenges, Markle has maintained a presence in entertainment circles, including filming a reported cameo as herself in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends, starring Brie Larson and Lily Collins. There is also speculation she could revisit her role as Rachel Zane in Suits if a revival of the show were ever to materialize, following renewed interest in the series.

A friend said, "Meghan continues to have Harry firmly in her corner, and there is little doubt among those close to them that he will support whatever direction she chooses to take next.

"He has always been aligned with her showbiz ambitions so far, and that has not changed, especially at a time when the stakes feel higher."

They added: "There is a clear sense that this is a turning point for her. Going back into acting is not simply about picking up where she left off or revisiting a former chapter; it is being viewed as a decisive step toward reshaping her path ahead. For Meghan, this move is about establishing stability and redefining what the next phase of her life and career will look like."