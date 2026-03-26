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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Disgraced Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Final Appearance in Family Holiday Video Emerges — After Shocking Arrests on Molestation and Child Endangerment Charges

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram; Jessa Seewald/YouTube

Joseph and Kendra Duggar appeared in a holiday video shared by his sister, Jessa Seewald.

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March 26 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar looked like the picture of holiday bliss in their final social media appearance before the duo's shocking arrests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair were very briefly featured in one of his sister Jessa Duggar Seewald's family Christmas vlogs, where they took part in a costume contest, offering a rare glimpse of the now-disgraced couple less than three months before they were next seen in mugshots.

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Holiday Fun With Joseph Duggar's Siblings

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Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: Jessa Seewald/YouTube

Joseph and Kendra Duggar dressed as a Christmas tree and lights for the family's 2025 costume party.

In the YouTube post Jessa shared on February 9 titled, "Holiday Festivities + Our Annual Big Family Costume Party!" Joseph, 31, and Kendra, 27, wore a couple's outfit.

She donned a bright green tulle turtleneck and a layered tulle skirt with a silver tinsel waistband and a festive Christmas tree headband.

Joseph wore a black long-sleeved top and matching pants while covered in several strands of colorful lights.

"Her Christmas tree. I'm the lights for her Christmas tree," the former 19 Kids and Counting star gave as a simple explanation behind their looks as his siblings and their spouses applauded.

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Seven-Second Video Appearance

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: Jessa Seewald/YouTube

Joseph Duggar explained their costumes to his siblings and their children at the annual party.

Jessa explained in the video that the event started as an ugly sweater party in 2019, and now the siblings just host a "themed costume party" every December.

She went as Maid Marion while her husband Ben Seewald dressed as Robin Hood. Other siblings and their spouses dressed as a baker and an oven, as well as the burglars from the beloved holiday film Home Alone.

While most of the family members were seen gathered around for the winners' announcements and mingling afterward, there was no sign of Joseph and Kendra anywhere else in the 21-minute video, aside from the seven seconds when they appeared in costume.

The duo had an active social media presence on Instagram until November 2021, when they mysteriously stopped sharing anything about themselves or their children. Joseph and Kendra even kept her fourth pregnancy and the June 2022 birth of their son, Justus, a secret.

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Victim's Shocking Claims Against Joseph Duggar

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar's mugshot showed the same beard he was sporting in the Christmas video.

Joseph's arrest for lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor is the latest scandal to rock the fundamentalist Christian family.

According to an affidavit filed by the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff's Office, the former TLC star confessed to the father of the now 14-year-old girl on March 17.

The following day, the girl did a forensic interview with the Tontitown, Arkansas, PD, and "described several incidents of sexual abuse" that occurred on a 2020 family getaway to Florida when she was nine years old.

She alleged that Joseph had her sit on his lap repeatedly. It escalated to the two being seated next to each other on a sofa with a blanket over them, as Joseph put his hand up her dress and "touched" the victim's thighs.

The pervert's hand allegedly kept inching "higher and higher" before he finally "grazed" the victim's privates atop her underwear.

A detective and the victim's father phoned up Joseph, and he allegedly confessed, admitting his actions and revealing that his "intentions were not pure." He's currently jailed in Arkansas and awaiting extradition to Florida.

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More Legal Trouble

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph and Kendra Duggar were both charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment.

Joseph landed in even more legal hot water, this time with wife Kendra, when authorities performed a "home study" search of the couple's home due to the nature of his charges and the fact that the pair has four young children.

Both Joseph and Kendra were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment for allegedly having only outward locks on the children's bedrooms.

While the former Counting On star was still behind bars, Kendra was arrested and booked. She was bonded out hours later, with mother-in-law Michelle Duggar there to pick her up from the Washington County Detention Center.

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