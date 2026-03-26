Disgraced Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Final Appearance in Family Holiday Video Emerges — After Shocking Arrests on Molestation and Child Endangerment Charges

Jessa explained in the video that the event started as an ugly sweater party in 2019, and now the siblings just host a "themed costume party" every December.

She went as Maid Marion while her husband Ben Seewald dressed as Robin Hood. Other siblings and their spouses dressed as a baker and an oven, as well as the burglars from the beloved holiday film Home Alone.

While most of the family members were seen gathered around for the winners' announcements and mingling afterward, there was no sign of Joseph and Kendra anywhere else in the 21-minute video, aside from the seven seconds when they appeared in costume.

The duo had an active social media presence on Instagram until November 2021, when they mysteriously stopped sharing anything about themselves or their children. Joseph and Kendra even kept her fourth pregnancy and the June 2022 birth of their son, Justus, a secret.