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Home > Photos > Baywatch

'Baywatch' Pin-Up, 56, Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Tattoo Sleeves During Rare Outing in Los Angeles

One of the original Baywatch stars Erika Eleniak, 56, looked completely unrecognizable during a rare outing.
Source: NBC/FREMANTLE

One of the original Baywatch stars Erika Eleniak, 56, looked completely unrecognizable during a rare outing.

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March 26 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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One of the original Baywatch stars looks completely unrecognizable during a rare outing in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika Eleniak, 56, looked worlds away from her iconic red swimsuit days as she arrived at a Thousand Oaks salon in laid-back athleisure on Tuesday.

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Eleniak's Casual Outing

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Eleniak kept her look very casual in a white T-shirt and loose navy sweatpants with slip-on shoes.
Source: MEGA

Eleniak kept her look very casual in a white T-shirt and loose navy sweatpants with slip-on shoes.

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During the Tuesday outing, Eleniak kept her look very casual in a white T-shirt and loose navy sweatpants with slip-on shoes.

The TV icon sported loose blonde hair and a barely-there makeup look before entering the beauty salon for nearly five hours.

  • After emerging, the former beach babe’s hair was giving full-on camera-ready vibes.
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    Meaning Behind Her Tattoos

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    Eleniak became a household name as Shauni McClain on 'Baywatch.'
    Source: FREMANTLE/NBC

    Eleniak became a household name as Shauni McClain on 'Baywatch.'

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    As seen in the rare snaps of the Baywatch babe, she showed off the collection of tattoos on her arms – which she is openly very proud of.

    While making an appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, the actress said of her artwork: "So my first tattoo started on my back, and I feel like I was in my late 20s. So it's been a long time. It's been a long road. And every tattoo that I have is significant of something.

    "So like, for instance, on this part of my arm, my mom's name, she passed, and her name is Iris. So, I have an Iris here, and this says free in a butterfly."

    She added: "Every tattoo has a story... I love tattoos. I love that my body is like a canvas to tell my stories. It’s just fun."

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    Inside Her Successful Career

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    The beach babe's arms are now covered in tattoos.
    Source: MEGA

    The beach babe's arms are now covered in tattoos.

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    A staple of '80s and '90s television, Eleniak became a household name as Shauni McClain on Baywatch.

    But long before her famous red swimsuit days, she was a child star with iconic roles on Full House, Charles in Charge and Silver Spoons, and even made her film debut in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

    Following her massive success in the business, the actress stepped away from the spotlight in recent years to live a private life away from the cameras.

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    The blonde pin-up played Shauni McClain on Baywatch for three seasons from 1989 through 1992, and left the show just as Pamela Anderson was joining as the iconic C.J. Parker.

    Discussing the reason behind her departure on the famous show, she told Cine Revue magazine back in 1997: "I quit Baywatch so I wouldn’t be known only as Shauni McClain, the lifeguard.

    "That’s why I want to play several different parts in my further career. After a while, I hope that people won't associate me automatically with Shauni."

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    Eleniak revealed she left the series to focus on her film career.
    Source: MEGA

    Eleniak revealed she left the series to focus on her film career.

    While celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic show back in 2019, Eleniak opened up more about how she left the series, which led to Anderson joining the cast.

    She told The Mercury News: "It was kind of a great time to go because my swansong was the introduction of C.J. Parker, Pamela Anderson's character. And I mean, they hit the lottery."

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