'Baywatch' Pin-Up, 56, Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Tattoo Sleeves During Rare Outing in Los Angeles

As seen in the rare snaps of the Baywatch babe, she showed off the collection of tattoos on her arms – which she is openly very proud of.

While making an appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, the actress said of her artwork: "So my first tattoo started on my back, and I feel like I was in my late 20s. So it's been a long time. It's been a long road. And every tattoo that I have is significant of something.

"So like, for instance, on this part of my arm, my mom's name, she passed, and her name is Iris. So, I have an Iris here, and this says free in a butterfly."

She added: "Every tattoo has a story... I love tattoos. I love that my body is like a canvas to tell my stories. It’s just fun."