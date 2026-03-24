Michelle Duggar's Disturbing Bedroom Advice About Women 'Joyfully' Catering to a Man's 'Special Needs' Resurfaces — After Disgraced Son Joseph, 31, Is Accused of 'Child Molestation'
March 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Michelle Duggar is once again under scrutiny after a resurfaced blog post revealed controversial marriage advice urging wives to be "joyfully available" to their husbands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The guidance, which Michelle shared in October 2015 on The Duggar Family blog, was originally passed along by a friend she described as offering insight into maintaining a "happy" marriage.
'He Needs You'
Recalling the conversation, Michelle said her friend stressed that while household tasks could be handled by anyone, intimacy was something only a wife could provide.
"She told me: 'Michelle, I know you're so excited. You're a bride-to-be… You've got to remember this. Anyone can iron Jim Bob's shirt; anybody can make lunch for him. He can get his lunch somewhere else. But you are the only one who can meet that special need that he has in his life for intimacy. You're it. You're the only one. So don't forget that he needs you.'"
'Joyfully Available For Him'
The advice went further, urging wives not to overlook their husbands' needs, even after long, exhausting days caring for children.
"So when you are exhausted at the end of the day, maybe from dealing with little ones, and you fall into bed so exhausted at night, don't forget about him because you and he are the only ones who can have that time together. No one else in the world can meet that need," she explained.
The advice went on: "And so be available, and not just available, but be joyfully available for him. Smile and be willing to say, 'Yes, sweetie, I am here for you,' no matter what, even though you may be exhausted and big pregnant and you may not feel like he feels. 'I'm still here for you, and I'm going to meet that need because I know it's a need for you.'"
Household Rules
That same year, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar addressed new household rules during an interview with Megyn Kelly, revealing changes made after incidents involving their son Josh Duggar.
"We don't let boys babysit, they don't play hide and seek together, two don't go off and hide," Michelle said. "There's just a lot of things that we put in place."
"We don't let boys babysit, they don't play hide and seek together, two don't go off and hide," Michelle said. "There's just a lot of things that we put in place."
Michelle added at the time: "There's boundaries we've learned."
Joseph Duggar's Charges and Allegations
The resurfaced videos come amid another brother, Joseph Duggar, has sexual assault allegations and charges against him.
Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.
According to the affidavit, Joseph allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl on a family vacation to Panama City Beach in 2020.