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Home > News > Jason Duggar

Jason Duggar Blasts 'Vile' Brother Joseph in Brutal Response to Shocking Molestation Claims — 'This Is Something Unthinkable'

picture of Jason Duggar and Jospeh Duggar
Source: @jaseduggar;instagram/MEGA

Jason Duggar has slammed 'vile' brother Joseph over allegations he molested a nine-year-old girl.

March 27 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

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Jason Duggar has blasted his "vile" brother Joseph days after he was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 25, and wife Maddie Grace Duggar, 22, released a joint statement condemning his sibling and calling his alleged actions "evil."

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'We Are Disgusted'

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picture of Jason Duggar and Maddie Duggar
Source: @maddiegraceduggar;instagram

Jason and Maddie had some strong words to say about Joseph's alleged actions.

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The couple spoke out about the accusations against the 19 Kids and Counting star on the same day that an affidavit surfaced in which Joseph's accuser detailed the "several incidents of sexual abuse" she allegedly experienced.

In their statement, Jason and Maddie wrote that they had "spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions."

"We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives," they continued.

"Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable. This is something unthinkable," the Duggars wrote.

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'Angered By What's Happened'

Source: @jaseduggar;Instagrm

Jason vented fury in Instagram post.

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Jason and Maddie said they were "angered by what has happened," adding that they "pray God's righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as described."

"Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so," Jason continued. "To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile."

They concluded the statement by asking their followers to "pray for the victim who has been brave enough to share what has happened. We also ask that you pray for his family at this time, as his children must face the reality of losing a father that should have been a spiritual leader in their lives."

"We stand with innocent children. Always," the couple wrote, emphasizing the last word.

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Family Vacation From Hell

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph and Kendra Duggar were both charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment.

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Joseph, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in Tontitown, Arkansas, in connection with allegations that he touched a nine-year-old girl on her genitals and underwear in Florida.

His wife Kendra, 27, was taken into custody on Friday in Tontitown and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four charges of second-degree false imprisonment. Joseph is now also facing the same charges.

Kendra was released on bond about an hour and a half after her booking, while Joseph has signed an extradition waiver to face charges in Florida, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the father of four's accuser, who is now 14, alleged that she suffered "several incidents of sexual abuse" on a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, when she was just nine-years old.

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picture of Jill Dillard
Source: @ jillmdillard;Instagram

Joseph's sister Jill also spoke of her shame regarding his charges.

His sister Jill has also spoken out by uploading a post to her family blog which she shares with husband Derick Dillard.

"We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill's brother's (Joseph Duggar's) arrest," the message read.

"We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph's arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken."

They added, "We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family.

"We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."

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