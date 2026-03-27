Jason Duggar Blasts 'Vile' Brother Joseph in Brutal Response to Shocking Molestation Claims — 'This Is Something Unthinkable'

The couple spoke out about the accusations against the 19 Kids and Counting star on the same day that an affidavit surfaced in which Joseph's accuser detailed the "several incidents of sexual abuse" she allegedly experienced.

In their statement, Jason and Maddie wrote that they had "spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions."

"We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives," they continued.

"Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable. This is something unthinkable," the Duggars wrote.