'I Will Not Fall Apart': Savannah Guthrie Intends to Stay Strong for her Children and Not Let Mom Nancy's Abduction Shatter their Lives

Savannah Guthrie insists she will not "fall apart" following her mom’s abduction and plans to stay strong for her children. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host, 54, reassured her family Nancy’s abductor’s "won't take my children's mother from them" in the final segment of her multi-part interview with co-host Hoda Kotb, which aired Friday.

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'God Is How I’m Holding Hands With My Mom.'

Source: @today;Youtube Guthrie reveals how her faith is helping her through tragedy.

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During the tell-all chat, she also told Kotb that carrying on her mother's legacy of faith to be there for her own two kids, Vale, 11, and Charley, nine, helped her through the tragedy. Guthrie said: "Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. God is how I’m holding hands with my mom. "And I won’t let sadness win for her. She taught me. I saw her grieve. "I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. "I saw her love of the world and adventure. I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us."

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'We Need Someone To Tell The truth.'

Source: @today;Youtube Guthrie pleads for somebody to come forward.

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Guthrie continued: "And I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart. I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy. "They will not take my sister’s joy. "They will not take my brother’s joy. They will not take our love. "They will not take our faith. But our anguish is real. We need help. We need someone to tell the truth." During the first part of the interview which aired on Thursday, Guthrie and Kotb discussed what kind of person Nancy is — "resolute and strong," according to her TV star daughter, and "a noble creature" who "walks in faith."

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'Mom Taught Me To Be Strong'

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Source: nbc 'Today' host praises missing mom Nancy for giving her strength.