EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham 'Can't Stop Crying at Slightest Little Thing' Amid Estrangement From Beloved Son Brooklyn

David, 50, and his wife Victoria , 51, were among those watching their son Cruz Beckham , 21, perform at a sold-out show at The Courtyard Theatre in East London this week alongside Romeo Beckham, 23.

RadarOnline.com can reveal David Beckham is said to be struggling emotionally amid his estrangement from son Brooklyn , with insiders claiming the former footballer "can't stop crying at the slightest little thing" as tensions continue to ripple through the Beckham family.

Romeo Beckham was seen dabbing his eyes while mom Victoria comforted him during the set.

"His expression shifted, and he quickly became overwhelmed, dabbing at his eyes as he tried to hold it together. Victoria immediately leaned in, wrapping an arm around his shoulders in a protective, comforting way."

During Cruz's performance, the emotional weight of the situation appeared to surface in the audience. An eyewitness said: "Romeo had been perched on a barrier toward the back of the theatre with David and Victoria, quietly watching the set, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy you could see the change in him.

Brooklyn, who lives in the U.S. with his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz , 31, has cut off contact with his parents and siblings, including Cruz, Romeo, and their sister Harper , 14, following a breakdown in relations with his parents that escalated this year when the nepo baby posted a blistering six-part Instagram post attacking his family.

The gig featured Cruz performing with his band The Breakers, and included the song Loneliest Boy, understood to reference the family's ongoing rift with Brooklyn, 27.

"The song clearly struck a nerve; it's deeply emotional, and even Cruz looked like he was finding it difficult to get through certain lines without faltering.

"David stayed close, resting his hand on Victoria's leg, while she kept hold of Romeo's hand until he started to cry, at which point she pulled both of them in closer. At one stage, she had an arm around David as well, almost holding the family together in that moment."

"There was a noticeable shift across the entire room; people fell quiet, and you could feel the weight of what was happening. It wasn't just another performance; it felt incredibly personal and raw. Cruz delivered it beautifully, but it was also clear how much it meant, and that emotion carried through the audience. It was heartbreaking, but also very powerful to witness."

Sources close to the family told us the scenes reflect a deeper emotional strain, particularly for David.

One insider said, "David can't stop crying at the slightest little thing at the moment. He's being described as completely overwhelmed by what's happened with Brooklyn. Seeing Cruz perform that song just brought everything to the surface again."