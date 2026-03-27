EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham 'Can't Stop Crying at Slightest Little Thing' Amid Estrangement From Beloved Son Brooklyn
March 27 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal David Beckham is said to be struggling emotionally amid his estrangement from son Brooklyn, with insiders claiming the former footballer "can't stop crying at the slightest little thing" as tensions continue to ripple through the Beckham family.
David, 50, and his wife Victoria, 51, were among those watching their son Cruz Beckham, 21, perform at a sold-out show at The Courtyard Theatre in East London this week alongside Romeo Beckham, 23.
Victoria Beckham Comforts A Tearful Romeo
The gig featured Cruz performing with his band The Breakers, and included the song Loneliest Boy, understood to reference the family's ongoing rift with Brooklyn, 27.
Brooklyn, who lives in the U.S. with his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz, 31, has cut off contact with his parents and siblings, including Cruz, Romeo, and their sister Harper, 14, following a breakdown in relations with his parents that escalated this year when the nepo baby posted a blistering six-part Instagram post attacking his family.
During Cruz's performance, the emotional weight of the situation appeared to surface in the audience. An eyewitness said: "Romeo had been perched on a barrier toward the back of the theatre with David and Victoria, quietly watching the set, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy you could see the change in him.
"His expression shifted, and he quickly became overwhelmed, dabbing at his eyes as he tried to hold it together. Victoria immediately leaned in, wrapping an arm around his shoulders in a protective, comforting way."
'Holding the Family Together'
"The song clearly struck a nerve; it's deeply emotional, and even Cruz looked like he was finding it difficult to get through certain lines without faltering.
"David stayed close, resting his hand on Victoria's leg, while she kept hold of Romeo's hand until he started to cry, at which point she pulled both of them in closer. At one stage, she had an arm around David as well, almost holding the family together in that moment."
"There was a noticeable shift across the entire room; people fell quiet, and you could feel the weight of what was happening. It wasn't just another performance; it felt incredibly personal and raw. Cruz delivered it beautifully, but it was also clear how much it meant, and that emotion carried through the audience. It was heartbreaking, but also very powerful to witness."
Sources close to the family told us the scenes reflect a deeper emotional strain, particularly for David.
One insider said, "David can't stop crying at the slightest little thing at the moment. He's being described as completely overwhelmed by what's happened with Brooklyn. Seeing Cruz perform that song just brought everything to the surface again."
The 'Loneliest Boy' Lyrics
Another source said the ongoing estrangement has taken a visible toll on the former England captain. They added: "It's incredibly raw. People around him say he's not himself and that even small reminders of Brooklyn set him off. This situation has been heartbreaking for him and Victoria, but David in particular has been struggling to keep it together.
"There's a sense that the family is grieving a relationship that's still technically there but feels out of reach. David is said to be especially affected - the phrase being used is that he 'can't stop crying at the slightest little thing' because everything reminds him of Brooklyn."
Cruz introduced Loneliest Boy during his performance by telling the audience, "I'm going to bring it down, then we'll bring it back up again." Proud parents David and Victoria were seen filming the set, later joining Romeo backstage to congratulate Cruz after the show.
The lyrics of Loneliest Boy include references to family strain, with lines about distance and emotional absence underscoring the speculation about its meaning. Brooklyn's estrangement from the family has grown so bitter he has asked them to only contact him through legal channels after declaring he has no wish to reconcile with his parents.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Exclude Entire Family
The fallout is understood to extend across the entire family, with Brooklyn no longer in contact with his siblings and having blocked them on social media. He and Peltz are said to have renewed their wedding vows last summer without informing or inviting any members of the Beckham family.
One source familiar with the situation said: "What's unfolded over the past few months with the Beckhams has been deeply painful for everyone involved - it's not just a disagreement, it's something that has really shaken the entire Beckham family to its core.
"There's a lingering sense of sadness around them because this isn't how they ever imagined things would be."
The insider added, "But despite everything that's happened, and however strained things have become, there is still an overwhelming amount of love for Brooklyn. That hasn't gone away, and it won't.
"No matter the distance or the breakdown in communication, he is still very much part of the family in their eyes, and that emotional bond hasn't, and will never, change for David and Victoria."