EXCLUSIVE: Cops Could 'Expand Investigative Scope' Into Duggars After Joseph and Kendra's Child Endangerment Arrests, Legal Expert Claims
March 30 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
More members of the Duggar family could find themselves under the microscope as authorities continue to investigate Joseph and Kendra following their arrests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, Joseph, 31, was taken into custody in connection with child molestation allegations. Days later, both he and his wife, Kendra, 27, were also hit with child endangerment charges after locks were found on the outside of bedroom doors in their home.
Authorities Could 'Expand the Investigative Scope'
Jamie E. Wright, a political pundit, L.A. lawyer and founder of Wright Law Firm, exclusively told Radar that it's likely other adults in the family will be questioned by CPS and police to find out if anyone else was aware of what was happening in the home – especially considering that Josh Duggar, 38, molested four of his sisters as a teenager and is currently serving time after being caught receiving child sexual abuse material.
Wright explained that when "numerous allegations of sexual misconduct" involving minors occur within a single family, "law enforcement agencies are required to investigate these allegations based upon the familial relationship."
While this doesn't automatically mean anyone else in the family is guilty or a victim of similar abuse, it does mean authorities "expand the investigative scope."
Law Enforcement 'Will Examine Who Knew What'
"Child Protective Services (CPS) and law enforcement agencies will scrutinize the environment, supervisory actions, previous knowledge, and whether or not the adult(s) had a duty to report their suspicions of abuse," Wright continued. "Generally speaking, CPS and law enforcement will examine who knew what, when did they know it, and did the adult(s) take any action to protect the child? Additionally, CPS will investigate if there are additional victims or witnesses that have not yet made themselves known."
Since there are both accusations of "illegal behavior" and "child welfare" concerns regarding Joseph and Kendra's four children, Wright said "a multi-layered investigation that examines both criminal liability and parental ability to provide a safe environment" for the kids will likely be launched.
Inside Joseph Duggar's Bombshell Arrest
On March 18, Joseph was arrested after allegedly admitting to sexually touching a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida.
According to the Tontitown Police Department's arrest affidavit, Joseph allegedly pressured the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," before he "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."
He is being held at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Florida for alleged "lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 12 years old."
If he's found guilty, the disgraced former reality star could face 25 years to life in behind bars.
Kendra Duggar Hides Out After Arrest
Following her arrest on child endangerment charges, Kendra was released on bail. The couple's four children were also removed from their custody and are "100 percent not with the Duggars," according to insiders.
However, Kendra chose not to return to her home and is now staying at an unknown location, presumably with a close family member or friend. The mother-of-four alluded to the surprising move in a phone call with Joseph on March 20.
"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" she said at the time. "They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private."