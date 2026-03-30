EXCLUSIVE: Cops Could 'Expand Investigative Scope' Into Duggars After Joseph and Kendra's Child Endangerment Arrests, Legal Expert Claims

Jamie E. Wright, a political pundit, L.A. lawyer and founder of Wright Law Firm, exclusively told Radar that it's likely other adults in the family will be questioned by CPS and police to find out if anyone else was aware of what was happening in the home – especially considering that Josh Duggar, 38, molested four of his sisters as a teenager and is currently serving time after being caught receiving child sexual abuse material.

Wright explained that when "numerous allegations of sexual misconduct" involving minors occur within a single family, "law enforcement agencies are required to investigate these allegations based upon the familial relationship."

While this doesn't automatically mean anyone else in the family is guilty or a victim of similar abuse, it does mean authorities "expand the investigative scope."