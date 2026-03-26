Joseph Duggar 'Used a Blanket' to 'Hide His Groping of 9-Year-Old Victim's Privates While Pair Was on Vacation in Florida'

Father-of-four Joseph's wife Kendra, 27, was detained two days later and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was freed on bond after about 90 minutes in custody.

Joseph is now facing the same charges as his wife and has signed a waiver agreeing to extradition to Florida, where he faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to an affidavit, Joseph's alleged victim, now 14, told investigators she was subjected to "several incidents of sexual abuse" when she was nine.

The girl described being asked to sit beside Joseph, who then allegedly "covered them with a blanket" and touched her thighs before allegedly grazing her genitals over her underwear.