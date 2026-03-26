Joseph Duggar 'Used a Blanket' to 'Hide His Groping of 9-Year-Old Victim's Privates While Pair Was on Vacation in Florida'
March 26 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Joseph Duggar has been accused of covering himself and a nine-year-old girl with a blanket before allegedly groping her on a family holiday in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to a newly surfaced court affidavit.
The 31-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star, from Tontitown, Arkansas, was arrested last week in connection with claims that he touched a child inappropriately during a 2020 vacation.
Kendra Duggar Arrested and Charged
Father-of-four Joseph's wife Kendra, 27, was detained two days later and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was freed on bond after about 90 minutes in custody.
Joseph is now facing the same charges as his wife and has signed a waiver agreeing to extradition to Florida, where he faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
According to an affidavit, Joseph's alleged victim, now 14, told investigators she was subjected to "several incidents of sexual abuse" when she was nine.
The girl described being asked to sit beside Joseph, who then allegedly "covered them with a blanket" and touched her thighs before allegedly grazing her genitals over her underwear.
Disturbing Allegations and Confessions
The affidavit said: "Once the parties were covered, the defendant would pull the victim's dress up and touch the victim's thighs."
Duggar's accuser also asserted "during these incidents (Duggar's) hand grazed (her) vagina," and his "hand was outside of her underwear" – something that apparently occurred "several times," allegedly leaving the child "confused" and "uncomfortable."
In a subsequent conversation with her father and a detective, Duggar is said to have admitted touching the child "over her clothing" and conceded his "intentions were not pure."
Duggar's accuser also said he "eventually approached the victim and apologized for his actions" and then "the incidents stopped occurring."
Law Enforcement Secures Arrest Warrant
Bay County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Norris wrote in the affidavit that a forensic interview with the child provided a consistent account of repeated abuse during the Florida trip.
He said the information was sufficient to secure a warrant for Joseph's arrest, later carried out by police in Arkansas.
Family members have spoken publicly since Joseph's arrest.
His brother Josh, who is serving a 12-year sentence for child pornography offenses, issued a statement through his attorney, which said: "Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life... (and he) hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."
The attorney added the brothers "are not in frequent communication."
Family Members React to Arrest
Duggar's sister Jill Dillard also shared her reaction on her family blog.
"We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of (Joseph's) arrest," she wrote.
"We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph's arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken. We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort, and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."
Duggar remains in custody in Arkansas pending his extradition to Florida.