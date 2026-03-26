Jinger Duggar Sparks Concern After Appearing 'Mentally Checked Out' Addressing Brother Joseph's Molestation Arrest — Just Five Years After Josh's Child Pornography Trial

"I did not think that my heart could break like it has this week," Jinger, 32, confessed in a five-minute clip that took the place of the couple's usual hourlong chats.

"The pain and heartbreak that we've had over this, and just thinking of how it's affected so many. That's just unthinkable," she continued, referring not only to Joseph's arrest but also to him and his wife, Kendra, getting slapped two days later with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Kendra made bail the same day on March 20, but Joseph remains locked up in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Florida in his molestation case.

"It's so hard and painful and on many levels," Jinger shared while continuing to stare off blankly, not looking at her husband or the camera.