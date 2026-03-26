'They're Shooting At Us': Rihanna Details Terrifying Moment She Woke Up Partner A$AP Rocky and Her Three Kids as Their Home Was Sprayed With Bullets

She was inside an Airstream trailer on the grounds of her $13.8million mansion property when she heard the shots, admitting she woke up her partner A$AP Rocky, who was napping in the trailer at the time.

It wasn't until the Umbrella hitmaker peeked outside that she realized that what she had heard were gunshots, and she had been at the front of the trailer right in the line of fire.

According to a police report obtained, Rihanna pulled back the curtains only to find bullet holes in the windshield, directly in front of where she had been standing seconds earlier.

The 38-year-old then grabbed A$AP Rocky "out of bed, told him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground," the report states.