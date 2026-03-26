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Home > Celebrity > Rihanna

'They're Shooting At Us': Rihanna Details Terrifying Moment She Woke Up Partner A$AP Rocky and Her Three Kids as Their Home Was Sprayed With Bullets

picture of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna has revealed the moment her Beverly Hills home came underfire from bullets.

March 26 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Rihanna has opened up about the moment she fled for her life after her Beverly Hills home was targeted by gunshots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer compared the sound of the shootings to "10 bangs of metal" in a police statement.

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In The Line Of Fire

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picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna woke up partner A$AP Rocky to alert him about gunfire.

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She was inside an Airstream trailer on the grounds of her $13.8million mansion property when she heard the shots, admitting she woke up her partner A$AP Rocky, who was napping in the trailer at the time.

It wasn't until the Umbrella hitmaker peeked outside that she realized that what she had heard were gunshots, and she had been at the front of the trailer right in the line of fire.

According to a police report obtained, Rihanna pulled back the curtains only to find bullet holes in the windshield, directly in front of where she had been standing seconds earlier.

The 38-year-old then grabbed A$AP Rocky "out of bed, told him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground," the report states.

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Scrambling To Safety

picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their three children, fled to find safety.

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The rapper told police he awoke to Rihanna telling him, "They shooting at us." The couple then scrambled to safety, running into the garage to secure their children and staff.

According to the document, Rihanna later told officers she had received death threats on social media in the past, but "no recent event came to mind that may be associated with the current incident."

The Praise the Lord hitmaker, who shares three young children with Rihanna, also told cops he had previously dealt with a female stalker and provided them with a photograph of the suspect.

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Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

picture of police car on Rihanna's street
Source: MEGA

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who is accused of the brazen shooting, has pleaded not guilty.

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The shocking new details emerged as the woman accused of carrying out the brazen shooting appeared in court on Wednesday, March 25, and pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, drove to the star's home on March 8 and opened fire on the property with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Wearing yellow Los Angeles County Jail overalls, the Florida resident was arraigned Wednesday at Los Angeles' downtown criminal court, where her attorney, public defender Derek Dillman, entered not guilty pleas to one charge of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

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picture of Rihamna
Source: MEGA

Ortiz fired 20 rounds in the shooting of Rihanna's home.

Ortiz, who is facing up to life in prison if convicted, showed no emotion as she stood behind a glass window during the brief court proceeding in which Judge Theresa McGonigle refused Dillman's request to reduce her bail amount, set at $1.875million.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott argued that the high bail amount should remain, telling the court that Ortiz fired some 20 rounds in the shooting.

"This could easily have resulted in multiple homicides…of children and adults," said Bott, adding that the shooting was "premeditated," citing Ortiz driving to Rihanna's home "with a loaded weapon, ammunition, and a wig as a disguise."

Citing "the importance of public safety," Judge McGonigle, who didn't allow photos or video of Ortiz to be taken in court, said, "here is clear and convincing evidence" that the defendant's bail should stay at $1.875million.

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