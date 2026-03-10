Your tip
Rihanna

Rihanna's Shooter is a Bible Influencer Who Made Twisted Threat to Singer Days Before Charged with Attempted Murder

Rihanna's shooter is a bible influencer who has previous domestic abuse arrests to her name.

March 10 2026, Published 8:26 a.m. ET

Rihanna's alleged shooter is a Christian influencer who made a twisted threat against the singer days before her rifle attack.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ivanna Ortiz, 35, also has previous arrests for domestic violence, careless driving and violating pretrial release conditions in Florida.

How Did Suspect Make Previous Threats To Rihanna?

Ortiz took to Facebook on February 23 to share a message directly targeting Rihanna.

Ortiz was charged with attempted murder after being accused of opening fire at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday.

The Umbrella singer was at home at the time of the shooting but according to reports, "didn’t know too much" about by the incident as it unfolded.

Radio dispatch for the incident, heard by the L.A. Times, said that at least ten shots rang out from the white Tesla before the driver fled.

Her vehicle was also described as being dirty on the bottom, with a police helicopter soon catching sight of it in a Sherman Oaks parking lot where she was then arrested.

But days before her arrest, Ortiz took to Facebook on February 23 to share a message directly targeting Rihanna, 38.

What Did Suspect Brand The Superstar Singer?

Rihanna, here with partner A$AP Rocky, was called a 'turn hiding b----' by attempted murder suspect.

Sharing an image of herself in a leopard-print top, Ortiz, who is facing an attempted murder charge, posted: "@badgalriri Are you there?

"Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

In other posts to her social media, Ortiz, who is also a former pageant queen, said she was "threw [sic] with Rihanna" and branded the pop star a "turn hiding b----", according to The Daily Mail.

Ortiz also heavily promotes her "Praying Woman's Journal" on YouTube, where she reads from the Bible daily and coaches others through prayer.

She also has posed for photos with various pageant trophies, and said she won Miss Teen Illinois Latina Princess back in 2006.

What Did Neighbors Say About Rihanna House Attack?

Neighbors expressed their 'shock' about the shooting taking place in their area.

Footage captured by KTLA after the shooting showed a stretch of the street blocked off with yellow crime scene tape. Neighbors were seen talking with the police. Isabel Thorne said she was washing dishes when she heard the gunfire erupt outside.

"I was a little shocked. We don't hear that kind of thing in this neighborhood. It’s pretty quiet," she told KTLA.

"I just heard one shot. It was really loud. Everything in this valley echoes. Even when someone has a party, when there’s music."

Thorne said she was well aware of who lives in the house, as tour buses constantly cruise down the street

The Bajan has experienced her properties being targeted previously.

Rihanna has been targeted in the past. In 2018, a Fullerton man broke into her Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.

Eduardo Leon hopped a fence and entered the house, but Rihanna was not home at that time. The following day, he was discovered by the singer's assistant, authorities said.

Leon later pleaded no contest to stalking the singer, according to the then-L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

