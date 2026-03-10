Rihanna's Shooter is a Bible Influencer Who Made Twisted Threat to Singer Days Before Charged with Attempted Murder

Ortiz was charged with attempted murder after being accused of opening fire at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday.

The Umbrella singer was at home at the time of the shooting but according to reports, "didn’t know too much" about by the incident as it unfolded.

Radio dispatch for the incident, heard by the L.A. Times, said that at least ten shots rang out from the white Tesla before the driver fled.

Her vehicle was also described as being dirty on the bottom, with a police helicopter soon catching sight of it in a Sherman Oaks parking lot where she was then arrested.

But days before her arrest, Ortiz took to Facebook on February 23 to share a message directly targeting Rihanna, 38.